Vail Christian boys make volleyball debut

Bryan Martinez skies for a spike in Vail Christian 3-1 loss to Gateway in the boys volleyball program debut Friday night in Vail.

Heidi Cofelice/Courtesy photo

It was a high-energy and high-flying Friday night at Vail Christian Academy as the Saints boys volleyball program made its triumphant debut against Gateway.

“The atmosphere was electric,” stated Head of School Steve O’Neil of the standing-room-only event.

“It seemed that not only the Vail Christian community showed up to support their new team but people from up and down the valley showed up to witness the start of something new for our larger community.”

The student section, one of the largest O’Neil recalls ever seeing in Wheeler Athletic Center, was boisterous, even after the Saints dropped the first set 25-13 and the second 25-16.

“There was a strong showing of school pride in what our young men were doing — launching a new sport for VCHS and for all those young men up and down the valley interested in participating in beginning a new tradition for Eagle County,” O’Neil stated. The team was comprised of athletes from Eagle Valley High School, Battle Mountain High School and Vail Christian.

The Saints bounced back to win the third set 25-12. “They really settled in and started making smart plays that forced the errors towards the other side of the net,” head coach James Scott wrote in a post-game email.

Vail Christian boys volleyball made its program debut Friday night against Gateway.

Heidi Cofelice/Courtesy photo

Scott’s team was close in the fourth set, but eventually fell 25-20, losing the opener 3-1 to the Olympians.

“The progression from set one to set four was outstanding to watch,” Scott stated.

“What is most impressive is the composure they maintained throughout the match. The hard work leading up to this game really shined through. You could see these players had a great time uncovering their potential and finding joy in their success.”

Coach James Scott talks to his players in Friday night’s season opener against Gateway.

Heidi Cofelice/Courtesy photo

He continued to praise his players, saying, “These young men should be proud of the performance and effort displayed in their first every volleyball match.”

The Saints are at DSST: College View April 4. They host Regis Groff in their next home game at 6 p.m. April 11.