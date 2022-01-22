Vail Christian cruises to easy victory over De Beque

Leo Rothenberg saves the ball in Saturday afternoon’s victory over De Beque.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Vail Christian received 17 points from Quinn Downey, 13 from Sean Boselli, and 12 from Vinny Nowicki to take down De Beque 70-34 in boys basketball action Saturday afternoon in Vail. The Saints moved to 9-2 on the year and 5-0 in league play.

With the win, the collision course continues to point toward a Feb. 5 date with Vail Mountain, a game that will likely determine the league title. According to the Saints, it will match depth against length.

“If we can take away Pattison, we’ve got a good chance,” said Nowicki about Vail Mountain’s Cole Pattison, who dropped 23 points in a victory two hours after the Saints win. Nowicki will likely share defensive duties in the rivalry matchup.

“We’ve got eight or nine guys — our bench is deeper,” said Leo Rothenberg in comparing the two teams.

The Saints have dealt with player shortages throughout the year, but the senior believes it only reinforced the “next-man-up” attitude.

“Last year we played three games with seven guys on our roster. Next man up, do what you do,” he said.

The senior guard also believes there is some work to do in the team defense department.

“We’re trying to play for steals, and not play to get stops.”

Before facing off against the Gore Rangers to start February, the Saints will travel to Aspen to face one of the top teams in 3A. The 9-0 Skiers dismantled Eagle Valley and Vail Christian earlier this year and will host Vail Christian on Wednesday.

“They’re good. A team of 6-foot-5-inch guards that can shoot from deep and dunk on you,” Nowicki said.

“We’re going to go out and have fun.”

The Lady Saints were victorious on Saturday as well, winning 34-11. Daisy Palacio led the team with 14 points.

“We played really solid defense, rebounded well — I’m proud of the girls to get a win,” head coach Tim Pierson said.

Pierson’s crew is at home against West Grand on Saturday.