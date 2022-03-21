Vail Christian High School debuts boys volleyball

Vail Christian’s head volleyball coach, James Scott, works with an athlete at an early season practice for the first ever CHSSA boys volleyball team.

Heidi Cofelice/Courtesy photo

On Friday March 25, 2022, the inaugural boys volleyball season begins at Vail Christian High School with a home match against D’Evelyn.

A signature fall sport for Lady Saints over the last 24 seasons, the young men now want a piece of the action. For Colorado, boys volleyball officially launched last season, with five recognized leagues under the CHSAA umbrella. Vail Christian will play in the Confluence League.

“When I learned we were getting a boys team, I was excited to participate and see what it would turn into,” senior Alex Gonzalez said.

“I’ve played casually with friends for a while, just for fun. It’s been great to see our team come together and get so close in such a short amount of time. We are already establishing roles and routines of working together to form what should be a successful season.”

The Saints are led by head coach James Scott and assistant Chad Brasington.

A member of Vail Christian’s first boys volleyball program prepare for the season opener against D’Evelyn on March 25.

Heidi Cofelice/Courtesy photo

Scott has lived in the valley since 2016 and has been coaching girls 7250 club volleyball. He played high school volleyball all four years, winning two state championships. He was named first team all-state during his senior season before playing collegiately for Johnson & Wales University, where he was a 3-year starter.

“Volleyball was so important to me during my formative years; I want to give back the way my coaches gave to me,” Scott stated.

Brasington grew up in Southern California and was active in beach volleyball both during high school and recreationally while at USC. The last 3 years he has coached girls middle school volleyball for St. Clare-VCA. As a VCHS parent, he’s excited to coach his son Colby, a junior, as well as all of the other Saints who join the team.

“I’m energized to share my favorite sport with our young men and together create something from the ground floor up,” he said.

VCHS’s strong school volleyball culture and large fan base — already avid followers of the girls’ team, is about to grow. Boys once drawn to the sport as spectators will become the participants.

Two top Lady Saints volleyball seniors — Gracie Allen and Mia Ladd — are managing this year’s team. Gracie commented, “Most of our boys are very athletic and it’s fun to watch them pick up a new sport. The games are sure to be exciting and high-energy with our already large base and loud volleyball fans and new fans that are going to be drawn in, too. The entire valley is going to want to see this!”

Heidi Cofelice/Courtesy photo

“I’m excited to be on the first team in the mountains and combine with other local schools,” said senior Kaden Williams.

“It is great camaraderie, an enjoyable team dynamic, and we are learning something new. I was surprised at all the mechanics that go into the sport, it is technical and fast paced. My goal is not to get too caught up on the outcome, but to have fun while playing.”

“We ran Boys volleyball open gyms this winter to have some fun, learn the basics, and gauge interest in adopting it as an official CHSAA spring sport. Our school is excited to add this program to our already robust athletic programming.” said Coach Pierson.

Vail Christian has openings to accept off-campus athletes onto the team in a similar way athletes play and compete in various sports for other local high schools including Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley, and Vail Mountain School. Interested boys with volleyball experience can reach out to Pierson or Scott via emails provided below.

Heidi Cofelice/Courtesy photo

Tim Pierson, Athletic Director – tpierson@vchsweb.org

James Scott, Head Coach – thejamesscott@gmail.com