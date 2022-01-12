Vail Christian uses strong fourth quarter to defeat Plateau Valley at home

Despite missing two key ball handlers in Jeff Hall and Theo Moritz, Vail Christian used a strong fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Plateau Valley Cowboys 57-44 in Edwards late Tuesday night.

The lack of depth and defensive sparkplugs in Hall and Moritz prevented coach Sheldon Kuhn’s club from initiating their usual full court press.

“It became more of a slugfest last night than a fast-paced game,” Kuhns said, noting that his offense normally feeds off of their standard uptempo energy.

The Saints trailed 11-6 after the first quarter.

“We kind of struggled early on, but figured out the offense in the second half —especially the fourth,” Kuhns said.

Plateau Valley made seven 3-pointers, more than they had made in their previous six games combined. They were led by Payton Ferganchick, who drilled four threes and finished with 17 points.

“He’s a good shooter and he was a little more athletic than we anticipated,” Kuhns said. Ferganchick’s athleticism allowed him to get into the lane against the depleted Saints. “He’s a tough matchup.”

In a game which featured a four point gap as its largest lead until late, Kuhns was proud of how his athletes executed in the final quarter, when they outscored the Cowboys 19-8.

“Our guys really battled — we really attacked the rim late in the game,” he said.

“We finally clicked in that fourth quarter,”

Leo Rothenberg paced the Saints with 16 points. Quinn Downey and Vinny Nowicki each chipped in 12 a piece. The Saints host Caprock Academy on Friday at 8:00 p.m.