Vail Mountain and Vail Christian win first round district games

Vail Mountain School and Vail Christian cruised to dominant wins in Class 2A District 5 first round action Tuesday. The No. 2 seeded Gore Rangers defeated Hayden 81-24, while the Saints roared past Rangely 82-55. On Friday, the Saints play No. 1 seed Meeker in one semifinal while the Gore Rangers play No. 3 Plateau Valley in the other.

Saints junior Quinn Downey drained a school-record eight 3-pointers in the win, accumulating 32 points.

“Yeah, he went off. He had a good night,” coach Sheldon Kuhns said.

After missing three weeks due to a right wrist injury, a five-game span in which the Saints endured all three of their league losses, Downey has been under “load management” in his return, until Tuesday. Jeffrey Hall was lights out from deep as well, going 3-for-3 and adding four assists. Leo Rothenberg chipped in 12 points to go along with six steals to help the Saints.

Jeffrey Hall, shown driving to the basket on Feb. 17, had four assists and went 3-for-3 from deep to help the Saints cruise to an 82-55 victory over Rangely in Class 2A District 5 first round action Tuesday.

Thomas Green/Courtesy photo

After last Friday’s court dedication game, where a lid was seemingly fastened to the the rim, Kuhns was encouraged to see hot shooting emerge as March madness approaches.

“It was one of our better shooting performances of the year, for sure,” he said. “Perfect timing, too — just in time for the first round of the playoffs.” The coach hopes it renews his players’ confidence heading into the weekend, which begins with a rematch against Meeker on Friday, a team the Saints beat handily in December.

After the 51-36 loss, Meeker, which returned just one starter from 2020-21, went on a 13-game winning streak to earn the top seed. The improvement isn’t such a shock. If anyone knows how to raise up ballplayers in the way they should go, it’s longtime Cowboy coach Klark Kindler.

“He’s the only coach that’s been around longer than me in our league — he’s an outstanding coach,” said Kuhns.

“They’re definitely playing much better,” the coach continued.

“We feel it’s going to be a bit of a different team than we played in December, but I think at the same time the guys have some confidence saying, ‘He,y we beat them once before, we can do it again.’”

Vail Mountain School’s Cole Pattison led the Gore Rangers to an 81-24 first round victory over Hayden on Tuesday. The Gore Rangers play Plateau Valley on Friday in the seminfinal.

Devin Yarde/Courtesy photo

Both local schools are in a good position to qualify for the 32-team regional tournament, as the top three district finishers earn automatic bids in each of the eight district brackets across Colorado. The remaining eight spots are filled through RPI-based at-large bids. The goal for both squads, obviously, is to win both Friday and Saturday.

“The extra added incentive of hosting the regional round is a big deal,” Kuhns said of the prize for each district champion.

“That’s our goal.”