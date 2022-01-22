Vail Mountain basketball takes care of business against Cedaredge

Cole Pattison skies above the rim against Cedaredge Saturday in Vail. Pattison scored 23 points in the victory.

Devin Yarde/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain used its length and a big game from Cole Pattison to route Cedaredge 62-49 Saturday afternoon in Vail. The Gore Rangers’ 1-3-1 defense eventually got to the Bruins, who came out with fire.

“It wasn’t our most complete game that we played. A lot of self-inflicted wounds tonight,” head coach Caleb Florence said about the slow start.

Pattison may have been slow to start from a scoring perspective, but the disciplined player always seemed to make the right play whenever he touched the ball, using his passing to get his squad out of the dry spell. With the score just 5-2 halfway through the opening period, Pattison leaped high to make a one-handed touch pass to Mason Geller to bring the hosts within one. Two plays later, he found Geller cutting to the hoop to give the Gore Rangers their first lead.

“He’s a really unselfish player,” Florence said of Pattison, who ended up with 23 points and a double-double in rebounds. “He’s always willing to always make the extra pass which is great.”

Vail Mountain breaks the huddle in Saturday’s victory over Cedaredge.

Devin Yarde/Courtesy photo

Florence divulged that the coaches are scheming to get him the ball early and often. Even when he isn’t scoring, his impact is felt.

“His presence alone, even when he isn’t scoring, takes a lot of focus away from the defense to give other guys opportunities, and that’s when his passing comes in,” teammate Beck Sapp said.

The highlight of the night came at the end of the frustrating first quarter, when Pattison intercepted an errant Bruin cross-court pass, found space and elevated for a double-pumping two-handed jam.

“He plays above the rim. When he gets the ball in space, he’s going to flush it,” said Florence.

According to Pattison, there was no pent up emotions in the aerial display, but his teammates noticed the energy shift.

“It definitely raises the energy and motivates the rest of us,” Sapp said.

With a 25-17 lead to start the second half, Pattison took to the air again to intercept the opening inbounds pass. The length and speed of the Gore Rangers was their identity Saturday afternoon, as it has been all year.

“It goes hand in hand. The people we have are just fast kids,” said Geller, the goalie for the state-qualifying soccer team. Geller came off the bench to score 15 points.

“I was just thinking of getting out there, getting off the bench and trying my best and doing whatever I could,” he said.

“He’s a great competitor, and I always encourage him to be really aggressive out there,” Florence said.

“He’s long, lanky, quick and able to attack the basket really well.”

Pattison used a myriad of tricks to pour in the points. A 12-foot turnaround jump shot made it 33-22 halfway through the third. Later, he led the fast break, waited for the defense to commit and found Tommy Steele running the floor for an easy layup. After simply pulling up and shooting over Gideon Gilmore, who led the Bruins with 18 points in the loss, he had accumulated 21 points with a quarter still to go.

“He’s pretty dominant inside with his height and athleticism,” Florence complimented.

“He played a solid game tonight.”

The Gore Rangers moved to 10-2 after their third win in a row. They play at Meeker next Saturday.