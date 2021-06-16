VMS Girls soccer dominates DSST: Green Valley Ranch in first round of playoffs

Vail Mountain School's Gaby Gish scores a goal against DSST: Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday in East Vail.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Vail Mountain School girls soccer team made a statement on their home turf in the round one 3A Western Slope playoffs match against DSST: Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday evening.

Vail Mountain School's Stella Stone drives down the field against Green Valley Ranch Wednesday in East Vail.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Gore Rangers, who went 10-0 in the regular season, came out swinging against a porous Raptors defense, with strike after strike being delivered in a wave of orange that left their opponents washed out by the half with a 5-0 deficit.

Vail Mountain School's Kaitlin Keane gets around Green Valley Ranch defenders Wednesday in East Vail.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The second half wasn’t all too different, as the Gore Rangers put up another three unanswered goals to seal the 8-0 victory.

Kjersti Moritz led the team in goals with three goals and an assist. Gaby Gish also had a standout performance, adding points to the board and leading the team in assists. The team’s momentum is only increasing, according to coach Bob Bandoni.

“The players continue to push the leaning curve, focusing on development and maturation as the tournament progresses,” Bandoni said after the game.

The Gore Rangers aren’t celebrating just yet, though. With round one behind them, they’re bracing for a tougher opponent in round two.

“Our focus is singularly on the next training session,” Bandoni said.

Fortunately that round two match, be it against the Salida Spartans or The Academy Wildcats, will be at home in East Vail on Saturday.