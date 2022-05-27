Western Slope recognizes girls soccer all-conference award winners

Liv Mortiz won the 3A Western Slope girls soccer conference player of the year for 2022.

Ella Towle/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain School claimed conference coach and player of the year honors and Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain received a bevy of end-of-year recognition in the Western Slope 3A/4A girls soccer conference awards, released Thursday.

Liv Moritz won 3A conference player of the year and her Gore Ranger coaching staff — Brian Sweeney, Bob Bandoni, Liana Sideli, Maddie Lindley and James Kenley — were given coaches of the year awards. Mortiz had six goals and 12 assists in eight games to help the Gore Rangers to a 15-3 season record and 7-0 league mark. Bandoni and his staff guided the team to a Western Slope League title.

Emily Gash, Gaby Gish and Stella Stone joined Moritz on the all-conference first team, with Kjersti Moritz and Hannah Serbinski earning honorable mention.

Eagle Valley’s Jess Platt earned coach of the year in the 4A Western Slope League after turning around a Devils team which was 1-9 in 2021. The Devils were competitive in the league race through its final week, finishing 7-6 to narrowly miss the postseason. They also defeated rival Battle Mountain for just the second time in 23 meetings and also upset Vail Mountain School in a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory, a game in which Tatum Coe scored four goals. Coe earned first team all-conference, along with fellow Devils Sophie Webster and Jaquelyn Castellon. Reagan McAdams was honorable mention all-conference.

Sophie Webster (29) and Tatum Coe (23) were 2022 all-conference first team selections for the Western Slope League.

Tracy Coe/Courtesy photo

Liz Keiser, Fiona Lloyd and Cassie Ledezma represented Battle Mountain on the first team, with Molly Reeder and Elle Glendinning earning honorable mention.

Steamboat Springs’ Courtney Vargas and Glenwood Springs’ Ella Johnson were co-players of the year.