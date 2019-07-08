Lost Lake mountain bike race rescheduled; still snowy above 10,500 feet in Vail

Riders make their way down Lost Lake Trail for the Lost Lake Loop bike race through the Vail Recreation District on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Vail.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com |

The U.S. Forest Service says the snow line is currently at about 10,500 feet in Vail, which means many trails at 10,000 feet and above are still too muddy to enjoy.

That includes Forest Service Roads 734 and 786 in the area north of Vail near Piney Lake, where Wednesday’s Lost Lake race was set to take place. The race, which was a new addition to the Vail Recreation District’s annual summer mountain biking series in 2017, takes riders up Vail’s North Trail to the Son of Middle Creek Trail, to Lost Lake Road (Forest Service Road 786), ending at Red and White Mountain Road (Forest Service Road 734).

As of Monday, Red and White Mountain Road, a popular 4-wheel drive access area in the White River National Forest, was still closed for the season.

The Lost Lake race was scheduled to be the fifth race in the East West Hospitality Mountain Bike Race Series presented by Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Instead, the Camp Hale Hup will take its place on Wednesday, with the Lost Lake race rescheduled for July 24.

With the theme “muddy trails are always closed trails” in mind, Vail Rec District organizers checked out the course recently and said while a couple of people might be able to ride it without doing too much damage to the trail, to put 200 people up there would be a disaster.

The Camp Hale Course, on the other hand, which was scheduled to be the sixth race in the series, is looking much better.

The start/finish will be at the intersection of East Fork and Resolution Creek Road, half a mile east of the Nova Guides lodge at Camp Hale. The Vail Rec District has asked riders to note the fact that there are sheep currently grazing at Camp Hale.

“However there are no livestock protection dogs on-site,” the Rec District added in a release sent out Monday.

The races will begin at 4:45 p.m. with the Yeti’s Grind Youth Series for riders ages 8 to 17. The East West Hospitality Adult Series will kick off at 5:45 p.m. View a course map here.