Lucas, Marley and Chapdelaine take three out of four wins at Rocky Mountain Freestyle regional championships￼

Duals podium at the Rocky Mountain Freestyle regional championships in Winter Park last weekend with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) mogul athlete Garrett Marley in first, Nash Lucas (SSCV) in second, Asher Michel in third and Chase Barros (SSCV) in eighth.

SSCV Mogul Podium Rocky Mountain Freestyle Championships Podium copy

Nash Lucas cranked out another win at the Rocky Mountain Freestyle (RMF) regional championships at Winter Park on Saturday. Teammate Garrett Marley led after the first run with a colossal score of 88.88, two points better than Lucas’ 86.57. In the second run, Winter Park’s Asher Michel laid down the fastest run of the day, but Lucas’ superiority in the air won the day.

Nash’s back full-to-cork 7 mute run scored a whopping 89.57 for the victory. Marley’s 88.88 held up well enough for second place, holding off the speedy Michel. SSCV’s Jackson True was third in age class M19 and fifth overall with Jameson Kust finishing sixth overall. Jiah Cohen in seventh overall led an SSCV sweep of the U17 podium with Caden McCormick and Ryan Stockton in second and third. SSCV’s Beckett Dickson took third in age class M15.

In the girls mogul championship, hometown girl Olivia Maurais won it for Winter Park. Vail’s Cali Carr, sixth overall and third in U17, landed back tuck to back iron cross for the highest SSCV finish. Mahlia Torres, SSCV, won the U15 age class with fluid turns and sneaky speed. Sister Kaiya Torres spun her way to 10th with 360 to 3 mute. U13 phenom Ava Keenan continued her age class dominance to remain undefeated on the season.

In Sunday’s dual mogul championship, Marley and Lucas went head to head for the title. This time, Marley wouldn’t be denied and stormed the Ambush course for a 15-10 judges decision. Marley’s starts were strong all day and pushed hard enough to force mistakes from his opponents. Marley’s composure at speed carried him through the day and gave him his first RMF duals championship title. Teammate Chase Barros battled to eighth place.

Reese Chapdelaine vindicated herself, joining Marley as regional champ in the girls dual mogul event. After a rough Saturday finish just outside the top 20, Chapdelaine rallied with speed and the best turns in the field to knock off opponents en route to the big final against teammate Cali Carr.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Chapdelaine stuck to her game, taking turns, speed and the overall for a convincing 16-9 win. En route to her second-place finish, Carr knocked off Saturday’s champ Olivia Maurais in the semifinal. SSCV’s Kaiya Torres and Ava Keenan dueled to fifth and sixth with Kaiya taking down Ava in the head to head. Keenan’s rocky road to sixth featured a crazy crash-filled win against Steamboat star Anabel Ayad in the round of 16 and a dicey tip-in crash against Torres.

Nash’s win and second place finishes on the championship weekend secured him the overall title in the NBS Grand Prix. The $6,000 first prize goes to the athlete with the best three mogul and best two dual mogul results on the RMF tour. With the Telluride RMF still to go (March 4-5), the girls title is still up for grabs; both Cali Carr and Reese Chapdelaine remain in contention. Steamboat’s Anabel Ayad won the title in 2022 and leads the girls Grand Prix and holds the lead headed into the last event of the RMF season.