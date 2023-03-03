Mean Street Boxers seek Golden Gloves at Colorado tournament’s 50th anniversary ￼

Front row, left to right: Johan Almarez, David Muruato, Edgar Morales, Robert Castillo. Back row, left to right: Matt Babb, Josh Schaecher and Matt James.

Michael Pisciotta/Courtesy photo

Nine boxers from the Mean Street Boxing Club in Eagle will attempt to win state boxing titles at the 50th annual Colorado Golden Gloves tournament March 6-11 at the Eclipse Event Center in Denver.

Representing the Mean Street team in the junior division will be Dylan Caraveo at 70 pound, Gael Guajardo at 90 pounds, David Muruato at 114 pounds, Johan Almarez at 119 pounds and Luis Rico at 125 pounds. Representing the Mean Street team in the senior division will be Robert Castillo at 125 pounds, Langston James at 139 pounds, Edgar Morales at 156 pounds, and Josh Schaecher at super-heavyweight 203-plus pounds.

David Muruato is the current 114-pound National Silver Gloves Champion and will be trying for his fourth Colorado state Golden Gloves title. Robert Castillo is a former 123-pound novice Colorado state Golden Gloves champion. Castillo will be trying to capture the 125-pound title in the open division with an opportunity to represent Colorado in the regional tournament against New Mexico.