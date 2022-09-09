Meeker defeats Vail Mountain School in girls volleyball league rivalry game

Lili Tonazzi makes a block during Friday night's game against Meeker.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

No. 3 Meeker was in town Friday night — and they brought a ranking-worthy precision to Vail Mountain School in a 2A/1A Western Slope battle. The Cowboys stayed undefeated on the year, taking down Vail Mountain School in three sets, 25-19, 25-10, 25-20 to move to 7-0.

The Gore Rangers (2-3) had more than a few bright spots, however, in their matchup against the league’s — and perhaps one of the state’s — top teams.

“I think we did a good job of maintaining our energy, our level of play, our focus on our side of the court — that was our goal tonight — to focus on what was happening on our side of the court and what we were doing with the ball,” head coach Aspen Stuedemann said.

“Frankly, I’m pretty proud of what we did with what they had. We took away a lot of opportunity for them.”

Meeker was polished and potent to open the game, with crisp passing and perfectly placed sets to outside hitter Emma Luce. The tall, powerful player set the tone early and often, getting the Cowboys out to a 9-3 lead. VMS, however, turned things around after a Sofia Brunner ace to make it 10-5. From there, the home team scored four more in a row.

Luce, sensing the need to assert herself again, tried to sky high for an intimidating blow, but sent a hard spike into the net, bringing the game within one.

“The goal was to put up a strong block and we did sometimes,” Stuedemann said about containing Luce.

“We were focusing on what we were doing with the ball on our side and I think us doing that made it more difficult for her to do her job, because her job is to get in peoples’ heads.”

Skye Karsh shouts commands during Friday’s game between Vail Mountain School and Meeker.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Luce did eventually crack the Rangers, at least a little. Later in the first set, a VMS dig was lofted right back to the Meeker senior — it was too much to pass up. She spiked it cleanly to make it 17-11. On the next play, she met Gore Ranger Elizabeth Pratt at the net and won the dual to extend the lead further.

VMS hung tough, clawing back to make it 22-18 before ultimately dropping the set 25-19.

The second set got off on the wrong foot for Stuedemann and company. After a penalty made it 1-0 Meeker before a single ball was in play, the Cowboys went on a 9-0 run. The Gore Rangers would fight hard to make it 23-9, but it was the closest they came, dropping the set 25-10.

Emma Luce’s spike is blocked by a pair of Gore Rangers on Friday night in Vail.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“What I want to say about that second set is how we came back in the third,” Stuedemann said. “We came back and we fought the entire way. We shut them down, we took opportunities away from them — it was awesome.”

The third set kept the full house engaged as VMS countered numerous Luce kills with hard-earned, sometimes lengthy volleys and scrappy points.

Down 4-1, VMS won one such arduous back-and-forth to make it 4-2. That led to a 3-0 run; the majority of the set was filled with ties and one-point advantages. Stuedemann was happy to recognize the resiliency, but also can see more potential in her team.

“We need to create an offense, that’s our biggest thing right now,” she said with an optimistic smile.

“We have the hitters for it, we have the setter for it, but we just need to work on being confident and creating on offense.”

Meeker created a gap to make it 22-18, then, who else — Luce — had two quick kills to make it 24-19 before the game wrapped up on a cross-court shot from Graycee Cravens.

“Serve receive was fantastic and the girls maintained their focus on our side of the court the entire time, even when it was difficult,” Stuedemann summarized in offering praise her players.

VMS moves to 2-3 after the loss. They are at Denver Christian Saturday for a tournament and don’t return to Vail until Oct. 8 against Soroco.