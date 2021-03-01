Meet your student-athlete: Battle Mountain’s Alden Pennington

Alden Pennington, senior, Battle Mountain girls basketball



How is Battle Mountain basketball’s Alden Pennington a senior?

“I don’t know. It went really fast,” Pennington said.

In fairness, Pennington moves pretty quickly be it in cross-country, basketball or track and field.

In addition to being the shooting guard for the Huskies, Pennington is the rarest of commodities at Battle Mountain, where long-distance runners seem to grow on trees: A sprinter.

Yes, it’s basketball season, but we can’t help mention that Pennington helped Battle Mountain to the state meet in the medley and the 800-meter relay back in 2019 when track and field was last contested. (We look forward to its return later this year.)

On the hardwood, Pennington is one half of a terrific back court with Gabby Caballero. If either of these two go off during this final week of the regular season starting with Tuesday night’s game against Palisade, Huskies fans will be cheering.

Oh yeah, and rock chalk, Jayhawk.

For more on Pennington, read on:

Parents: Pam and Dan Pennington.

Siblings: Crosby, 25, and Nell, 21 — “Nell went to Battle Mountain and ran cross-country for three years.”

OK, how crazy is running coach Rob Parish? “He’s not that crazy. He just wants everyone to do their best. He has high expectations, which is a good.

What do you like about basketball? “It’s more fun being in a team sport. You’re not thinking about just you, but all five players on the court. It’s different than running.”

Goal for this week: “As a team, obviously winning as many games as we can. More importantly, we have to stay together as a team because these games are going to be tough.”

Best sports memory: “Winning league (in 2019).”

Can the Huskies win the 4A Slope in 2021? “I think it will be tough. I’m not looking at the standings. I don’t want to jinx it.”

Most embarrassing moment: “Cross-country, I braided my hair back, but the pin fell out and I was running with may hair all crazy, flying all over the place.”

What’s basketball coach Jim Schuppler like? “He’s super supportive and has high expectations. He will do absolutely anything to help you get where you want to be, which is good.”

Favorite subject: Sports physiology.

College plans: “I going to Kansas. I signed up for registration (on Friday).”

Family history at Kansas: Both my parents went there and so did my older sister Crosby.”

How are the Jayhawks going to do in the NCAA Tournament? “Unfortunately, this year not far.”

Favorite Jayhawk: Perry Ellis.

Career plans: Occupational therapy — “I want ot work specifically with kids with disabilities and help them be more efficient with their daily activities.”

Favorite social media: Instagram.

Favorite food: Fettuccine Alfredo.

Favorite drink: Lemonade.

Favorite pizza slice: Pepperoni

Favorite music: Country.

If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be? Pine.

Powder day. The mountain of your choosing is open only to Alden and her posse. Where do you go? “Vail, Blue Sky Basin.”

COVID is over. You can travel anywhere in the world. Where do you go? Italy.

You’re ruler of the world for one day. What do you do? “The first thing that comes to my mind is universal health care.”