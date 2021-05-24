Meet your student athlete: Battle Mountain’s Augustine Hancock

Augustine Hancock, junior, Battle Mountain track and field



Don’t do a throwers’ relay with Battle Mountain track and field.

You might be in trouble with the Huskies’ Augustine Hancock running anchor. The Battle Mountain junior is not your average bulky thrower. In addition to the discus and the shot put, Miss Hancock runs the open 100 meters and is part of the school’s 400 relay team.

That’s not your average event combination for a thrower. The sound you just heard was throwers around the state saying, “We got into throwing, so we don’t have to run.”

And that’s good because Hancock set the new school record in the discus a little more than a week ago. The record had held since 1996 when Morgan Spanel went for 114 feet. Hancock smashed it with 126.9 feet at Broomfield.

“Congratulations to Augustine,” Spanel wrote on Facebook. “I can’t believe my record stood for 25 years.”





For more on Hancock, read on:

Date of birth: April 1, 2004. (Yes, she’s heard every April Fool’s joke, so can it.)

Parents: Craig Hancock and Adeline Medina.

Sister: Akeliah Hancock, 13.

Sports: Basketball and track and field.

What’s fun about track and field? “Probably the adrenaline rush before you do your event and crossing the finish line and that feeling of accomplishment.”

Clue us in the technique involved with throwing: “There’s a lot to it. You have to be looking up, you have to have good balance and you have to have the discus flat to where it catches the air.”

Is shot put different? “It’s not hugely different. You’re just holding a different item.”

Shot or discus? “I would say discus. It’s something I love to do. I’m not as passionate about the shot.”

Were you planning to break the record? “My goal was to break the record by the end of track season. I definitely didn’t expect to throw it [at Broomfield]. I didn’t compete in the running events, so I had the energy.”

Take us through the throw: “I stepped into the ring, and said, ‘OK, this is for grandpa. [Augustine’s maternal grandfather, Larry Medina, died in January.] I had this feeling that it was going to be a good throw.”

Reaction: “I heard 126 and I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ My sister was there and telling me not to cry. I gave her a big hug.”

When a school record falls, the team gets a cake. Since you got the record, what would you like the cake to be? “Half chocolate and half vanilla. Everyone likes different things.”

How’d you get into throwing: “In middle school, my focus was strictly on running. Two of my friends broke the middle-school record and said I had to try it.”

Goals in the 100: “I would say my goal is to get to at least 13 [seconds] flat. I think I’m roughly at 13.88.” (Editor’s note: We like “roughly 13.88.” Only in track do people say that.)

Proudest moment in sports: “Obviously, breaking the record. The team came together and supported each other. There are so many connections.”

Most embarrassing moment: “I was practicing discus. I was really focused and I tripped and fell halfway through one of my throws.”

College plans: Considering Colorado Mesa University and University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Career plans: Criminal justice. — “I’d like to be in the FBI.”

Favorite social media: Snapchat

Favorite food: Oreos.

Twist and slurp the icing or eat the whole cookie? “I eat them whole.”

Favorite drink: Aloe water.

Favorite pizza slice: Cheese, pepperoni and sausage.

Favorite TV shows: Criminal Minds and Grey’s Anatomy.

Sports you watch: Basketball and volleyball.

Favorite type of music: Hip-hop and R&B.

If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be? Aspen.

Powder day. Where do you go? “Definitely Vail. I’ll find somewhere no one’s really been.”

COVID’s over. You can travel anywhere in the world. Where do you go? “Los Angeles, just because I always wanted to go there.”

You’re ruler of the world for one day, what do you do? “I would probably try to fix poverty and focus on people who are struggling.”