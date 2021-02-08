Meet your student-athlete: Battle Mountain’s Gabby Caballero

Gabriele Caballero, senior, Battle Mountain basketball



One does not need to ask Battle Mountain girls basketball’s Gabriele Caballero her favorite moment in basketball.

The Huskies ladies came from nowhere to win the 4A Slope title in 2019, Gabby’s sophomore year. It was the girls’ first title since 1993. Battle Mountain even won a state-playoff game. After an off season in 2020, the Huskies might just be back in the hunt.

And that’s not the only crown she seeks this year. While basketball is her primary focus, Caballero is also an extremely talented part of the defending 4A Western Slope champions in soccer come the spring.

For more on Caballero, read on:

Birthday: June 11, 2003.

Parents: Eva and Daniel Caballero

Siblings: Daniel, 23, David, 21, Bryan, 21, Jesus, 19, Alessandra, 14

So you got a workout playing with your older brothers? “It helped my in many ways, competitiveness and being strong enough to play with anyone.”

What’s fun about basketball? “Everything, being surrounded by friends, teammates and coaches who support me through everything.”

What’s coach Jim Schuppler like? “He’s a lot different than Kindi (Backstrom, the previous head coach). He appreciates us and helps us through everything.”

What was it like winning league in 2019? “My sophomore year, it just changed my perspective of basketball. You can play and win games.”

The 2019 team vs. 2021? “I think we may not be as big, but I think we’re bigger hearted.”

Goals for the season: “We’re trying to get that league championship and, hopefully, make it to state.”

Most embarrassing moment in basketball: “I’ve got a lot of those. During summer ball this year, I was playing in normal tennis shoes. I was running, caught a toe and fell straight on my face in front of everyone.”

Favorite subject: Sports physiology.

College plans: Looking to play in Division II or III — possible majors include social work and sports management.

Favorite social media: Snapchat.

Favorite website: Chsaanow.com.

Favorite video games: NBA2K — plays the Knicks.

Favorite teams: Knicks, 49ers and San Francisco Giants.

Favorite player: Kristaps Porziņģis

Favorite food: Steak with ketchup.

Favorite drink: Blue Powerade.

Favorite pizza slice: Pepperoni and sausage.

Favorite music: Country.

Favorite song right now: “More than my Hometown,” by Morgan Wallen.

If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be? Aspen.

COVID’s gone and you can travel anywhere in the world. Where do you go? Bora Bora.