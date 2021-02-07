Meet your student-athlete: Eagle Valley’s Jason Morrison

Jason Morrison, senior, Eagle Valley wrestling



Being the youngest of three really helped Eagle Valley senior Jason Morrison when it came to wrestling.

“Of course, they beat me up a bit,” said Jason of his older brothers, Jacob, 25, and Justin, 21. “But they also looked after me.”

After losing his sophomore season to injury, Morrison bounced back magnificently last year, qualifying for the state tournament at 152 pounds. This year, the goal is to do some damage at state at 160.

To learn all about Morrison, keep reading:

Parents: Shawn and Michelle Morrison.

What’s fun about wrestling? “I like the satisfaction after beating someone in a match. It’s knowing I bettered someone on the mat. It’s fun.”

Talk about all the work in practice: “It’s a nonstop grind. There’s all this stuff you don’t see, work behind the scenes — running, weightlifting and practice. I feel the six minutes (of a bout) are only the best ever if you put the work in.”

What’s it like wrestling your teammates in practice? “I owe my success to my teammates. I train with Bubba (Manuel Heredia, 152 pounds) and he’s faster than me and makes me better. I also wrestle up against Will Geiman (170 pounds) and he’s stronger than me. That makes me better.”

In non-COVID times, how are your parents in the stands when you wrestle? “Oh, my dad was a big college wrestler at Western, so he’s always telling me what to do. My mom is wreck. She’s covering her eyes. Dad is always the loudest.”

Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: “I would say probably my freshman year. After my first two matches, I was so nervous that I threw up.”

Proudest moment in wrestling: “I had knee surgery my sophomore year and missed the season. To make state coming back from an injury was cool. It’s only a stepping stone.”

Speaking of which, goals for the season: “I mean, the biggest goal is to win state. There are also goals for the team. I want them to succeed and hopefully place at state (as a team).”

Favorite subject: Advanced Placement statistics.

College plans: Accepted at Colorado State; applying to Colorado, Colorado Western and Colorado Mesa universities.

Favorite social media: Snapchat.

Favorite website: YouTube.

Favorite food during wrestling season: Anything. (Editor’s note: Like every wrestler, Morrison has to make weight.)

Favorite food when not wrestling: Pasta or chicken parm.

Favorite drink: “Ice-cold coke.”

Favorite pizza slice: “Pepperoni, bacon, hot sauce and no pineapple.”

Favorite sports to watch: Football, hockey and college wrestling.

Favorite teams: Broncos, Avalanche and Penn State wrestling.

Favorite athletes: Von Miller, Bo Nickal and Joe Sakic.

Favorite types of music: Country and rap.

If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be? “A chocolate-vanilla swirl tree. I change colors. I’m white in the winter and tan in the summer.”

COVID is gone. You can travel anywhere in the world. Where do you go? “Let’s go to Italy. That seems like a fun place and then travel all over Europe.”