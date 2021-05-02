Meet your student-athlete: Eagle Valley’s Trace Hobbs

Trace Hobbs, senior, Eagle Valley track and field



Meet the Eagle Valley throwing team.

Yes, it’s early days for Devils track and field and other athletes may try out for the team, but Trace Hobbs is your man when it comes to shot put and the discus.

Hobbs is also an Eagle Valley athlete living the dream. The Hobbses are Devils through and through. Trace’s uncles. father, and older siblings are all alums with the exception of his older sis, Shannon, who graduated from Palisade?

“She couldn’t be a part of the family if she were a real Palisade fan,” Trace said. “We’re big Eagle Valley fans.”

Once one of the kids who got in free for wearing their Gypsum Creek Middle School jerseys to Eagle Valley football games, Hobbs is now one of those mythically large Devils athletes who plays football and throws the discus and shot put at Hot Stuff Stadium just like his dad and uncles.

“My grandma taught at Eagle Valley. The spirit runs pretty deep,” Hobbs said. “I bleed black and red. Going to football games as a kid and now doing football and track just like my father and uncles, just being part of this community is really cool.”

For more on Hobbs, read on:

Birthday: Jan. 2, 2003.

Parents: Stewart and Vikki Hobbs.

Siblings: Shannon Hobbs, 26, Cole Hobbs, 19, Class of 2019.

Thoughts on Devils football: “As a little kid, there was nothing bigger than Friday Night lights. I’m pretty sure that was the biggest deal on the planet. Sure, the Broncos played on Sunday, but there was nothing like John Ramunno and Eagle Valley football. Being part of the Dark Side Devils defense and being on the offensive line was amazing. I was once one of those kids getting fist bumps from the players when they left the field for halftime. Now, I’m giving them out.”

The differences between football and track: “Football, you get the family effect. There are 11 guys on the field and, if the other 10 guys don’t do their jobs, it doesn’t work. In track, you’ve gotta make it happen. I like both because you depend on your brother or make or break your own destiny.”

Personal best, shot put (school record): 46 feet (52 feet).

Personal best, discus (school record): 155 feet (160 feet).

Which is more fun? “Shot. It’s technically meaner and faster and you can grip it and rip it.”

Can you get the school records? “That’s my main goal this year.”

Eagle Valley track this season: “The whole Eagle Valley track and field team has worked to become a staple in the sport. When our bus rolls in and says ‘Eagle County Schools’ on the side, we want other teams thinking, ‘We hope that’s Battle Mountain.’ I know I shouldn’t have said that. Obviously I am biased. Who’s going to win regionals? It’s the Big Three, Battle Mountain, Glenwood and Eagle Valley.”

Best moment in track: “Sophomore year, at the [Eagle Valley Invitational], I was second. That was a pretty special moment, competing with the big guys.”

Most embarrassing moment: “”My freshman year at Broomfield, I threw the discus into the netting [in the throwing pit] and almost hit the official.”

What are the myriad of coaches like? “They all have their respected disciplines. Jamie Bair, she’s more technical. Berto Cortez, he gets tough with me. Coach Jose Garcia, he’s right there in the middle. Drake Brown’s also a huge part.He’s always been there for me getting me to the point where I am.”

College plans: “Hobbs Excavating and Trucking University.”

Favorite social media: Snapchat.

Favorite restaurant: Brush Creek.

Favorite drink: Iced tea.

Favorite pizza slice: “Put all the meat on it.”

Teams you watch: “We definitely watch Eagle Valley volleyball and are huge Broncos fans.”

(Editor’s note: The questions involving the Devils and Broncos were asked on Wednesday of last week. Let’s see how Trace did.)

How does Eagle Valley do at regionals: “So there are two matches and each is best-of-5. We take both in three and go to the Brush Creek Saloon for a celebration.”

Who do the Broncos take in the first round? “I think we’re going for a quarterback.”

During our interview, the Broncos acquired Teddy Bridgewater, so who does the team take, part II? “Corner back, for sure.”

Favorite athletes: John Elway, Von Miller and Randy Barnes. (Barnes holds the world outdoor record in the shot put.)

Favorite type of music: 70s country.

Favorite artists: Johnny Cash and Motley Crue.

If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be? “A pine tree, a big, old pine.”

COVID is over. You can travel anywhere in the world. Where do you go? “Gypsum, Colorado.” (Editor’s note: Definitely a unique answer. We like it.)

You’re ruler of the world for one day, what do you do? “I’d make everyone a Broncos fan.”