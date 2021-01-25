Meet Your Student Athlete: Huskies’ Jeremiah Vasquez has big goals for 2021

Jeremiah Vasquez, Senior, Battle Mountain wrestling (Daily file photo)



Battle Mountain’s Jeremiah Vasquez has drive and can drive.

The Huskies’ heavyweight took third at state last winter in Class 4A and is driving for the brass ring this year. And he got his driver’s license on Thursday of last week, so he can drive himself down to the Ball Arena, the new name for the Pepsi Center, if he qualifies.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed on that count as Vasquez tries to become the school’s first state champion since Sergio Sanchez (125 pounds) in 2001.

Here’s the low-down on the Huskies senior.

Birthday: May 20, 2003.

Parents: Angelo and Tanya Vasquez.

Siblings: Tyson, 15; and Christina, 11.

Other sports: Offensive tackle in football; third-baseman, first-baseman and pitcher in baseball.

How have you dealt with the distractions of the upcoming season?: “I just keep on watching film to keep myself motivated. What we do in the weight room is keeping me going. I love being there.”

Best moment in sports: Finishing third at state last year and being named to the all-state football game.

Worst moment in sports: “I guess that would be my freshman year losing to (Eagle Valley’s) Cody Ponce.”

Angelo is your father and your coach. How does this work?: “When I’m at practice he’s the boss man. When I’m (at practice), we are chasing a championship. We only have 20 regular-season matches. It’s gotta be 100% all the time.

“When we’re home, he’s a family man. We try to avoid sports talk when we’re here with family.”

The forecast for the season: “I was undefeated through the whole regular season. I lost to one kid at regionals (and he graduated) and Pueblo East’s Andy Garcia (the eventual winner who also graduated). The only person who can beat me is myself and maybe the kid from Mesa Ridge (Matthew Moore, now a sophomore, who finished second).”

Favorite subject: Biology.

College plans: Looking at Northern Colorado, Western Colorado, McPherson College in Kansas and CU-Pueblo.

Possible career: Criminology.

Favorite video game: Madden.

Favorite food: Chicken and rice.

Favorite drink: Arizona watermelon tea.

What’s on your pizza: Jalapenos and pepperoni.

Sports you like to watch: NASCAR and golf.

Favorite athletes: Carlos Gonzalez, C.J. Anderson and Mike Tyson.

Favorite teams: Broncos, Avs, Nuggets, Rockies and whoever plays the Raiders.

Favorite music: Drake, Lil Baby and Polo G.

If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be? Blue spruce.

If you could go anywhere where would you go? “I would visit the Seven Wonders of the World.”

If you were ruler of the world for one day, what would you do? “Get the biggest house possible.”