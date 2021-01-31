Meet Your Student Athlete: Not a water boy, Sanchez carries the water for Devils hoops

Carlos Sanchez, senior, Eagle Valley basketball.



Eagle Valley basketball’s Carlos Sanchez started as a water boy.

“I used to watch my dad and older brother play,” Sanchez said of family pick-up games. “I could never play. I was too small. I’d always be the water boy and help my dad stretch.”

Carlos is 18 and plays in the Sanchez Basketball Association as he teams up with his older brother, Javier, 24, against his father, Yasser, and younger brother, Yasser Jr., 12, in games that should really be broadcast on ESPN.

Playing in the SBA is good preparation for varsity basketball as the Sanchez family spares no quarter. The reason Carlos Sanchez has no fear going to the hole is all those pickup games he’s played.

And by the way, Eagle Valley’s basketball teams play Battle Mountain on Tuesday night in Gypsum, so it’s good time to get to know Sanchez.

Birthday: Oct 15, 2002.

Parents: Erica and Yasser Sanchez.

Siblings: Javier, 24; and Yasser Jr., 12.

What do you love about basketball? “It’s an escape from reality. It gives me a break from life.”

Who won all the early Sanchez basketball games? “My pops always won. He always has a competitive drive. … If you see me go to the hoop and get fouled, I get that from playing my brothers and my dad. They are physical and aggressive and I’ve got that.”

How excited are you for basketball season? “I’m very excited and happy to play. We have a season, even if we have to play with masks.”

Eagle Valley was 6-15 last year with a lot of returnees like you, Branden Vigil and Bryan Martinez. What’s the forecast for 2021? “What I like to say is that first you have to learn how to lose, so you can learn how to win.”

Best moment in basketball: “Freshman year, when I was on varsity. It was at Battle Mountain. I think Devin (Huffman) went for a layup and I blocked it. Our fans started chanting, ‘He’s a freshman.’” (Editor’s note: Battle Mountain’s Devin Huffman, Class of 2018, was listed at 6-foot-8. Sanchez is 5-foot-9.)

Most embarrassing moment: “Maybe when I got blocked in a game against Battle Mountain.”

What’s coach Justin Brandt like? “I like him. He’s a very good coach. He has a lot of knowledge and he’s always excited to be on the basketball court.”

College plans: Applying to Colorado, Colorado Mesa and Texas.

Career plans: “I would like to go to college, get a business degree and open up a restaurant.”

Favorite social media: Instagram.

Favorite video games: Madden and NBA2K.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Favorite drink: Water.

Favorite pizza slice: Pepperoni and ranch dressing.

Favorite sports to watch: Football and boxing.

Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys.

Favorite athletes: CeeDee Lamb, LeBron James, Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Salvador Sanchez.

Favorite types of music: Rap or hip-hop.

Favorite artist: Pop Smoke.

If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be?: Palm.

If you were ruler of the world for one day, what would you do? “I would get rid of COVID in one day.”

COVID is over and you can travel anywhere in the world. Where do you go? “I’d go back home to the Rio Grande Valley where the Sanchez family is from.”