Meet Your Student Athlete: Sieairra Rivera on Devils hoops, “This year is going to be good”

Sieairra Rivera, senior, Eagle Valley basketball



Editor’s note: The Vail Daily is profiling local high school athletes this winter season with a weekly Meet Your Student Athlete feature.

We don’t know the answer, but it is S-I-E-A-I-R-R-A.

“A lot of people have asked me about my name,” Eagle Valley basketball senior Sieairra Rivera said. “I don’t know why (it’s spelled that way).”

So — ahem —Sieairra Rivera and Eagle Valley basketball are coming off a difficult season, have a new coach and are hoping for a new era in Gypsum.

For more on Rivera and Devils hoops, read on:

Birthday: May 4, 2003.

Parents: Audra and Ben Pereida.

Siblings: Matthew Rivera, 16; Evan Rivera, 13; and Elisio Pereida, 10.

An older sister to three brothers? “Sometimes, it’s kind of complicated, but I love them.”

What do you like about basketball? “I love to have a bond with my team. It’s my second family. I love to play the game and I’ve been playing it since elementary school.”

How’s Vinny Cisneros as your new coach? “He’s an amazing guy. The past couple of years were rough. He brings happiness to our team.”

What have you been doing in practice? “Mostly, we’re working on team-bonding skills. We’ve been practicing since June. We’ve had a lot of time to get to know each other.”

What’s been your favorite moment? “Probably that first practice of open gym this summer. We didn’t know if we were going to have basketball, how many girls would show up, who was our coach and all that. It was an amazing feeling.”

Most embarrassing moment: “Last year, I broke my wrist and my wrist was taped and I couldn’t shoot free throws. I did the underhand shot (Rick Barry-style). It was hard and I air-balled it a few times.” (Editor’s note: For the record, Rivera also knocked down some shots with Rick Barry’s technique from the line.)

Goals for the season: “Obviously, our goal is to win most of our games. Last year, we fell behind on that. We’re connecting with a new coach and we have a fresh slate. This year is going to be good.”

Favorite subjects: Science and psychology.

College plans: “I would love to play basketball. I don’t have a specific school in mind. I’ll be looking at offers close to home.”

Career plans: Engineer or doctor.

Favorite social media: Snapchat.

Favorite video games: Mario Kart Live or Super Mario.

Favorite food: Enchiladas — chicken with green chili.

Favorite drink: V8 Splash.

Favorite pizza slice: Canadian bacon, pineapple and ham.

Sports you watch: Football and basketball.

Favorite athletes: Stephen Curry and Von Miller.

Favorite teams: Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Nuggets.

Favorite types of music: Hip-hop and Christian.

Favorite artists: Chris Brown and Ne-Yo.

If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be?: Aspen.

If you could travel anywhere in the world — COVID-19 is gone — where would you go? “I would go to Dubai. In the movies, it seems kind of cool, fancy, luxurious. I’ve never been out of the country. Or Bora Bora.”

If you were ruler of the world for one day, what would you do? “I would buy my parents a new house.”