Mikaela Shiffrin auctions off items for COVID-19 relief

Mikaela Shiffrin is auctioning off World Cup gear to benefit the Colorado COVID Relief Fund and the Foodbank of the Rockies.

Special to the Daily

Wanna own Mikaela Shiffrin’s giant slalom race suit?

Now’s your chance. Mikaela Shiffrin is chipping in to fight the novel coronavirus. The three-time World Cup champion announced an auction of some of her race gear, as well as items from Nordic gold-medalist Jessie Diggins and tennis pro Madison Keys.

Proceeds from Shiffrin’s auction items will go to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund and the Food Bank of the Rockies.

I’m auctioning off some autographed gear for #KindnessInCrisis. 100% of the proceeds go to COVID-19 relief organizations. My items will go to the CO Covid Relief Fund and Food Bank of the Rockies. Check the link!#KindnessWins! @KindnessWinsFndhttps://t.co/atC6D1XlCw pic.twitter.com/7M3PJdvPk0 — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) March 23, 2020

The GS race suit is the one she wore while winning the World Cup in Lienz, Austria, back in December. Fourteen bids already have the price of that memento up to $1,250. The bidding for all items ends on April 8.

Shiffrin’s U.S. Ski Team jacket seems to be a popular item. The “used and loved” coat is going at $2,600 at last check.

Also up for bid are her ski pants, an autographed pair of Oakley goggles and two Adidas/Barilla beanies.

The Colorado COVID Relief Fund was established last week by Gov. Jared Polis and run through the United Way.

The Food Bank of the Rockies, found in 1978, serves both Colorado and Wyoming.