Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time World Cup Alpine ski wins record

Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of Saturday's World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

What was once imminent is now official. Mikaela Shiffrin stands alone atop the World Cup Alpine ski wins list.

Two days before her 28th birthday, the Edwards skier claimed her 87th-career World Cup victory, surpassing the mark set by Ingemar Stenmark over 30 years ago. Her combined two-run time on the Störtloppsbacken slope was 1 minute, 41.77 seconds, 0.92 seconds ahead of Swiss skier Wendy Holdener and 0.95 in front of Swede Anna Swenn-Larsson.

At the bottom, the FIS public address announcer brought up the phrase, “the greatest of all time.”

“Pretty hard to comprehend that thought,” Shiffrin said.

“To the whole team and especially all the people who have helped me this whole season and my whole career. All the people who are reaching out now after all these years, it’s pretty incredible and I just want to say thank you for that.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The victory, Shiffrin’s 13th this season, comes exactly 12 years to the day after her first race on the World Cup. She made her debut as a 15-year-old at a giant slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic. In her first run, the American icon was the fifth starter and gained time on then-leader Holdener at every check point. With the fastest splits in all but one sector, Shiffrin’s 50.93-second mark was 0.69-seconds faster than hometown favorite Swenn-Larsson and 0.94 ahead of Holdener in third. American Paula Moltzan sat in fifth, 1.27 seconds back.

Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener sat in third after the first run in Saturday’s World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

“It’s nice to race today. After such an incredible day yesterday, I feel like no pressure,” Shiffrin said after the first run.

“I need to do a really good second run as well, but I felt pretty perfect on the first run, so I’m very happy with that,” she continued.

“Yesterday was such a big day, it’s hard to imagine another day happening like that. So many things can happen, especially in slalom … so I’m not taking that for granted.”

Petra Vlhova’s coach Matej Gemza’s second-run course set-up opened the door for potential mistakes. It demanded fleet feet as skiers were forced into a quick tempo and high speeds. Instead of derailing Shiffrin, it served to highlight her trademark technical proficiency and nimble athleticism.

Mikaela Shiffrin created a 0.69-second lead over Swedish skier Anna Swenn-Larsson in her first run on Saturday.

Sweden Alpine Skiing World Cup

Before the American took to the course, however, Sweden’s own teen prodigy tried to pull her own Mikaela. Seventeen-year-old Cornelia Oehlund aggressively charged the course with zero restraint, giving the crowd flashbacks of a then 17-year-old Mikaela Shiffrin’s first World Cup win at the same location back on Dec. 20, 2012. Oehlund’s lead only lasted four skiers, though, a stark reminder of just how rare Shiffrin’s prodigious teenage years were.

With four skiers remaining, Moltzan skied a courageous second run to pass up her fellow University of Vermont Catamount, surprise 2023 slalom World Champion Laurence St. Germain of Canada. Next came Hanna Aronsson Elfman, who was delighting the crowd with a blistering pace, but straddled a gate in the second sector. The DNF kept Moltzan in first as Holdener stepped into the starting gate.

The Swiss skier didn’t hold back, showing the form that nearly gave her a world title back in February (she skied out at the end of the second run for a DNF at the World Championships). Holdener’s 51.87-second run would give her a 0.03-lead over Swenn-Larsson, who made a late error to slide into second. Moltzan was pushed to third and would ultimately finish just off the podium in fourth.

Then, all eyes shifted back to the top of the hill in hopes of witnessing history.

Instead of playing it safe, Shiffrin rewrote the record book in the same manner she entered the sport: with her foot on the gas pedal. She gained 0.04-seconds on the first sector, remained poised through the next two, and carved up the closely-set gates at the bottom to finish with nearly a one-second victory. It was her 53rd slalom victory, also an all-time record. At the bottom, she embraced her brother, Taylor, who surprised her at the finish area.

“That’s the best feeling, to ski on the second run,” Shiffrin said. “Of course you want to win you, have a lead, so you have to sort of be smart but also I just wanted to be fast and ski the second run like it’s a race. I did it exactly how I wanted, so that’s amazing.”

This story will be updated throughout the day.