Mikaela Shiffrin finishes third in World Cup GS on Sunday in Slovakia

Mikaela Shiffrin, of Edwards, checks the slope ahead of the women’s World Cup giant slalom in Jasna, Slovakia, Sunday. Shiffrin finished the race in third. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)



Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

Mikaela Shiffrin was the final racer of the day to take on the World Cup GS course on Sunday in Jasna, Slovakia, but she came up 0.37 seconds behind winner Petra Vlhova and finished third.

Vlhova, who earned her first win in her home country of Slovakia, watched Shiffrin’s final run from the finish corral and fell to the ground in disbelief after winning.

Shiffrin denied Vlhova a home triumph in Saturday’s slalom when she came from behind to beat her Slovakian rival in the final run.

It was the American’s 69th career win. Only two skiers in the 54-year history of the World Cup have reached the 70-win mark: Lindsey Vonn and Ingemar Stenmark.