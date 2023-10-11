Mikaela Shiffrin headlines 2023-2024 U.S. Alpine Ski Team roster
12 of the athletes are Ski and Snowboard Club Vail skiers
One name stands out amongst the 55 athletes who have accepted their nomination to the 2023-2024 U.S. Alpine Ski Team: Mikaela Shiffrin.
The winningest Alpine skier in history headlines the official roster, announced Oct. 9 in a U.S. Ski Team press release. Joining Shiffrin are fellow Edwards skiers River Radamus and Nina O’Brien, though O’Brien will sit out this year after re-fracturing the leg she broke at the 2022 Beijing Olympics while training in New Zealand last month.
All in all, there are 12 athletes across the A, B, C and D teams who list Ski Club Vail as their home club. SSCV athletes Liv Moritz and Hunter Salani are first-year members to the U.S. team.
The World Cup season — which includes 21 women’s events and 20 men’s events — begins Oct. 28-29 with a giant slalom weekend in Soelden, Austria. The non-global championship season ends with the World Cup Finals in Saalbach, Austria March 16-24.
“We are very excited to start the season in Soelden this month,” stated Patrick Riml, Alpine director, in the release.
Support Local Journalism
“Our group of athletes across speed and tech made big strides last season and the work continued this summer. We are confident they will impress on the World Cup tour and bring home solid results for our organization and nation.”
In an Oct. 6 press release, FIS confirmed 11 World Cups — four Alpine, one cross-country ski, three freeski and snwobard, two freestyle and one ski jumping — in the U.S. for the 2023-2024 season. That includes two new hosting locations in Minneapolis, MN, which will host the first cross-country World Cup in the U.S. in more than 20 years, and Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, which is hosting a moguls World Cup.
“We are so excited to have such a robust lineup of World Cups in the United States this season,” stated president and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard Sophie Goldschmidt in the release.
“We broke records when we announced nine World Cups last season, and having 11 this season shows our commitment to bringing elite skiing and snowboarding competition to the states to inspire audiences from coast to coast.”
Alpine
- Nov. 25-26, 2023: Stifel Killington Cup, Killington, Vermont; women’s slalom/giant slalom
- Dec. 1-3, 2023: Xfinity Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek, Colorado; men’s super-G/downhill/downhill
- Feb. 24-25, 2024: Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup, Olympic Valley, California; men’s slalom/giant slalom
- March 2-3, 2024: Stifel Aspen Winternational presented by United, Aspen, Colorado; men’s slalom/giant slalom
Cross-country skiing
- Feb. 17-19, 2024: Loppet Cup presented by Stifel, Minneapolis, Minnesota; sprint/distance
Freestyle
- Jan. 26-27, 2024: FIS Freestyle World Cup, Waterville Valley, New Hampshire; moguls/dual moguls
- Feb. 1-3: Intermountain Health Freestyle International, Deer Valley, Utah; aerials/moguls/dual moguls
Freeski and Snowboard
- Dec. 13-16, 2023: Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Copper Mountain, Colorado; halfpipe
- Dec. 13-16, 2023: Visa Big Air presented by Toyota, Copper Mountain, Colorado; big air
- Jan. 31- Feb. 3, 2024: Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Mammoth Mountain, California; slopestyle/halfpipe
Ski Jumping
- Feb. 9-12: FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, New York; large hill/super team large hill
U.S. Alpine Ski Team roster: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and other local athletes
(Hometown; club; college; birthdate)
A team
- Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, CO; Burke Mountain Academy/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 3/13/1995)
- Paula Moltzan (Prior Lake, MN; Buck Hill Ski Team/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; University of Vermont; 4/7/1994)
- Nina O’Brien (Edwards, CO; Burke Mountain Academy/Team Palisades Tahoe; Dartmouth College; 11/29/1997)
- River Radamus (Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 2/12/1998)
B team
- Kyle Negomir (Littleton, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Dartmouth College; 10/3/1998)
C team
- Allie Resnick (Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Dartmouth College; 9/1/2001)
- Ava Sunshine (Encinitas, CA; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/Burke Mountain Academy; 6/20/2002)
- Bridger Gile (Aspen, CO; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 10/15/1999)
D team
- Kaitlin Keane (Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Dartmouth College; 11/26/2004)
- Kjersti Moritz (Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Middlebury College; 11/28/2004)
- Liv Moritz (Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; University of Denver; 11/28/2004) *
- Emma Resnick (Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Dartmouth College; 7/23/2003)
- Hunter Salani (Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 02/25/2005)
*Newly named to the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team