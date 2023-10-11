Mikaela Shiffrin headlines 2023-2024 U.S. Alpine Ski Team roster

Mikaela Shiffrin will go for a fifth-career overall crystal globe during the 2023-2024 season. The Edwards skier is one of 13 athletes named to the 55-person U.S. Ski Team roster who has ties to Ski and Snowboard Club Vail or the Vail-area.

Harald Steiner/AP Images

One name stands out amongst the 55 athletes who have accepted their nomination to the 2023-2024 U.S. Alpine Ski Team: Mikaela Shiffrin.

The winningest Alpine skier in history headlines the official roster, announced Oct. 9 in a U.S. Ski Team press release. Joining Shiffrin are fellow Edwards skiers River Radamus and Nina O’Brien, though O’Brien will sit out this year after re-fracturing the leg she broke at the 2022 Beijing Olympics while training in New Zealand last month.

All in all, there are 12 athletes across the A, B, C and D teams who list Ski Club Vail as their home club. SSCV athletes Liv Moritz and Hunter Salani are first-year members to the U.S. team.

Liv Moritz competes in the slalom at the U.S. Alpine Ski National Championships at Sun Valley Resort last spring. Moritz was named to the U.S. Ski Team and is also a DI soccer player at the University of Denver. Steven Kornreich/Courtesy photo

The World Cup season — which includes 21 women’s events and 20 men’s events — begins Oct. 28-29 with a giant slalom weekend in Soelden, Austria. The non-global championship season ends with the World Cup Finals in Saalbach, Austria March 16-24.

“We are very excited to start the season in Soelden this month,” stated Patrick Riml, Alpine director, in the release.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Our group of athletes across speed and tech made big strides last season and the work continued this summer. We are confident they will impress on the World Cup tour and bring home solid results for our organization and nation.”

In an Oct. 6 press release, FIS confirmed 11 World Cups — four Alpine, one cross-country ski, three freeski and snwobard, two freestyle and one ski jumping — in the U.S. for the 2023-2024 season. That includes two new hosting locations in Minneapolis, MN, which will host the first cross-country World Cup in the U.S. in more than 20 years, and Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, which is hosting a moguls World Cup.

“We are so excited to have such a robust lineup of World Cups in the United States this season,” stated president and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard Sophie Goldschmidt in the release.

“We broke records when we announced nine World Cups last season, and having 11 this season shows our commitment to bringing elite skiing and snowboarding competition to the states to inspire audiences from coast to coast.”

FIS World Cups in the U.S. Alpine Nov. 25-26, 2023: Stifel Killington Cup, Killington, Vermont; women’s slalom/giant slalom

Dec. 1-3, 2023: Xfinity Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek, Colorado; men’s super-G/downhill/downhill

Feb. 24-25, 2024: Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup, Olympic Valley, California; men’s slalom/giant slalom

March 2-3, 2024: Stifel Aspen Winternational presented by United, Aspen, Colorado; men’s slalom/giant slalom Cross-country skiing Feb. 17-19, 2024: Loppet Cup presented by Stifel, Minneapolis, Minnesota; sprint/distance Freestyle Jan. 26-27, 2024: FIS Freestyle World Cup, Waterville Valley, New Hampshire; moguls/dual moguls

Feb. 1-3: Intermountain Health Freestyle International, Deer Valley, Utah; aerials/moguls/dual moguls Freeski and Snowboard Dec. 13-16, 2023: Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Copper Mountain, Colorado; halfpipe

Dec. 13-16, 2023: Visa Big Air presented by Toyota, Copper Mountain, Colorado; big air

Jan. 31- Feb. 3, 2024: Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Mammoth Mountain, California; slopestyle/halfpipe Ski Jumping Feb. 9-12: FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, New York; large hill/super team large hill

U.S. Alpine Ski Team roster: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and other local athletes

(Hometown; club; college; birthdate)

A team

Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, CO; Burke Mountain Academy/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 3/13/1995)

(Edwards, CO; Burke Mountain Academy/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 3/13/1995) Paula Moltzan (Prior Lake, MN; Buck Hill Ski Team/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; University of Vermont; 4/7/1994)

(Prior Lake, MN; Buck Hill Ski Team/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; University of Vermont; 4/7/1994) Nina O’Brien (Edwards, CO; Burke Mountain Academy/Team Palisades Tahoe; Dartmouth College; 11/29/1997)

(Edwards, CO; Burke Mountain Academy/Team Palisades Tahoe; Dartmouth College; 11/29/1997) River Radamus (Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 2/12/1998)

B team

Kyle Negomir (Littleton, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Dartmouth College; 10/3/1998)

C team

Allie Resnick (Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Dartmouth College; 9/1/2001)

(Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Dartmouth College; 9/1/2001) Ava Sunshine (Encinitas, CA; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/Burke Mountain Academy; 6/20/2002)

(Encinitas, CA; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/Burke Mountain Academy; 6/20/2002) Bridger Gile (Aspen, CO; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 10/15/1999)

D team

Kaitlin Keane (Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Dartmouth College; 11/26/2004)

(Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Dartmouth College; 11/26/2004) Kjersti Moritz (Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Middlebury College; 11/28/2004)

(Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Middlebury College; 11/28/2004) Liv Moritz (Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; University of Denver; 11/28/2004) *

(Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; University of Denver; 11/28/2004) * Emma Resnick (Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Dartmouth College; 7/23/2003)

(Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Dartmouth College; 7/23/2003) Hunter Salani (Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 02/25/2005)

*Newly named to the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team