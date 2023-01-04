Mikaela Shiffrin in front after first run in Zagreb, Croatia

Mikaela Shiffrin relaxes prior to the first run of the World Cup slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia on Wednesday.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin is well-positioned to claim career World Cup win No. 81 Wednesday in Zagreb, Croatia. The 27-year-old skier is in front after the first slalom after posting a time of 48.93 seconds on the Crveni spust course. Anna Swenn-Larsson of Sweden (49.16) sits in second and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia (49.48) is in third. Beijing Olympic silver medalist Katharina Liensberger of Austria and bronze medalist Wendy Holdener, are lurking in fourth and sixth, respectively.

Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of Wednesday’s World Cup slalom in Zagreb, Croatia.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

It doesn’t appear Wednesday will conclude with another 1-2 American finish, however, as Paula Moltzan, who came in second place a week ago in Semmering, Austria posted a DNF in the first run. Shiffrin has won the last four World Cup events contested.

The second run is at 8:30 a.m. MST.