Mikaela Shiffrin is named to TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list of 2023

Mikaela Shiffrin, the GOAT of Alpine World Cup ski racing, greets the goat that was given to her at Solaris Plaza in Vail Village earlier this month. Shiffrin was named to TIME's 100 Most Influential People List on Thursday.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Mikaela Shiffrin added another feather in her 2023 cap this week, getting named to TIME’s 100 Most Influential list in the “Pioneer” category.

“I can’t even put into words what an honor it is to be a part of TIME’s list of 100 Most Influential People,” Shiffrin stated in an Instagram post , where she thanked the support team that made her historic 2023 campaign possible. The Edwards skier claimed her 88th-career World Cup win — the most all-time for men and women – as well as her fifth-career overall crystal globe, second giant slalom globe and seventh slalom globe in 2023.

“This sport takes us across the world, competing in many different time zones with a lot of gear as we chase snow and deal with the ever-changing variables of weather, travel, winter conditions and beyond,” she continued.

“These achievements really would never have been possible without my family, team, sponsors and all of the fans of the sport of Alpine ski racing. So, this honor is as much yours as it is my own…and I’ll celebrate you all.”

The list recognizes individuals who have “made a significant impact and inspired others around the world through their craft,” according to Thursday’s U.S. Ski and Snowboard press release.

“The recognition reflects Shiffrin’s hard work, dedication and achievements in the sport of Alpine skiing and highlights her impact beyond skiing,” the release stated. Shiffrin joins President Biden, Lionel Messi, Beyonce, Iga Swiatek, King Charles, and many others on the list.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We are thrilled for Mikaela being named to TIME 100’s Most Influential list,” Sophie Goldschmidt, president and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, was quoted as saying in the press release.

“She may be widely known for her impressive athletic achievements, but she is also known for being an exceptional teammate and person. She is supportive and encouraging to others and has also helped to create a culture of hard work, dedication and excellence. This accomplishment is very well-deserved and we are so proud of her!”

Shiffrin’s entry on Time.com was written by a notable former teammate: Lindsey Vonn.

“I started hearing about Mikaela Shiffrin when she was about 13 years old. She was a wunderkind on the mountain . Mikaela’s skiing more than lived up to expectations,” the short piece begins before listing off several of Shiffrin’s achievements, including the breaking of Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time wins record.

“Most people thought that record would never be broken, and having a female athlete do it is a really big deal,” Vonn continued. “With Serena Williams stepping away from tennis, there’s room for another big female global sports superstar, and Mikaela can fill that opportunity. She’s really stepped into the spotlight and done a great job moving the needle for our sport.”

Vonn concluded by saying Shiffrin is “competing against herself at this point—she could reach 100 wins. It’s just a matter of how long Mikaela Shiffrin wants to keep at it. The sky’s the limit for her.”