Mikaela Shiffrin joins adidas: ‘Off the mountain, I basically live in shorts and leggings’

On Tuesday, Mikaela Shiffrin and adidas announced a multi-year partnership.

Special to the Daily

All day she dreams about skiing. Mikaela Shiffrin is already proving the impossible is nothing, setting World Cup records, winning Olympic gold medals and setting the record for earnings by a ski racer. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old Eagle County native announced she will be partnering with Adidas.

The multi-year partnership will center around Shiffrin’s training regime and inspiring the next generation of creators.

“Adidas is a company that aligns with my values and beliefs so perfectly, and I’m really looking forward to kicking off this partnership,” Shiffrin said in a news release. “Off the mountain, I basically live in shorts and leggings, so it’s really important for me to partner with a global company that sees the value in combining performance, style and comfort, and has a strong mission and vision.”

Mikaela Shiffrin is looking forward to working out and training with products from her new partner, adidas.

Shiffrin, coming off a record-breaking season winning 17 World Cup races, also enjoys trail running, hiking, yoga and gym exercises as ways to train.

“We are excited to welcome Mikaela to the Adidas family,” company CEO Kasper Rorsted said in a news release. “With two Olympic gold medals, five World Championships titles, three straight overall World Cup season titles and 60 World Cup victories, her list of success is just impressive.”

As part of the partnership, Adidas will supply Shiffrin with product for her training off the slopes. The company does not release financial details of individual contracts.

According to the release, Adidas does not plan to enter the ski market, saying the partnership with Shiffrin will celebrate her as a “trailblazer on and off the slopes.”

Get the goods

There are already 12 products on her page on adidas.com, including running shoes in 13 colors, tees, tights and tank tops, as well as other sportswear.

Shiffrin also has a partnership with Bose, and is often seen sporting the headphones while preparing for races and training. Barilla pasta is also on the list.