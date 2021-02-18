Mikaela Shiffrin just misses GS crown: Gut-Behrami wins

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami celebrates winning the gold medal as Mikaela Shiffrin comes in second in the women's giant slalom at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca)



MIkaela Shiffrin raced magnificently, but came up short in a photo finish in the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships giant slalom in Cortina, Italy, on Thursday.

Chasing the one major medal that has eluded her during her career,, Shiffrin edged Gut-Behrami by 10-hundredths of a second in the first run. Gut-Behrami won the seond heat by 12-hundredths of a second, taking the gold by 2-hundredths over Shiffrin.

Austria’s Katharina Liensberger took the bronze, just 9-hundredths off the pace.

Sensational Lara Gut-Behrami 🥇 edged @MikaelaShiffrin 🥈 and Katharina Liensberger 🥉

What a race!!!! pic.twitter.com/E9AIHBXQYe — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) February 18, 2021

This is Shiffrin’s third medal of the 2021 worlds — she ended up with bronze in a delayed super-G and gold in even more delayed super combined on Monday. And Shiffrin will have a crack at her fifth consecutive slalom crown on Saturday.

This is the 10th medal Shiffrin has earned at worlds dating back to her debut in the compeition in 2013 and the second time she has been the runner up in the GS (2017).

While Vincent Kriechmayr and the Austrians have dominated the men’s side of world champs, these appear to be Gut-Behrami’s and Shiffrin’s for the ladies. The Swiss veteran has taken super-G and GS gold from Cortina with a bronze in downhill.

Meanwhile, Shiffrin seems to be emitting the vibe that she is returning to her form at the optimal time. Regardless of what happens in slalom on Saturday, and she will be the favorite, Shiffrin may not be “all the way back.” But this is starting to look like a pretty good rendering of Shiffrin in flight.

Three Events=Three Medals‼️@MikaelaShiffrin’s @cortina2021 is looking pretty nice so far…🤩🤩🤩



🥇 Alpine Combined

🥈 Giant Slalom

🥉 Super-G



…one more to go!!#cortina2021 pic.twitter.com/HJwwUJKVit — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 18, 2021

“GS has always been so important for me in my entire career,” Gut said to The Associated Press. “I always knew that if I’m skiing well in GS then it’s easy to be fast even in the other disciplines.”

This story will be updated.