Mikaela Shiffrin leads Vlhova, Flachau World Cup after one run

Mikaela Shiffrin leads Tuesday’s World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, over Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova. The second run is at 12:45 p.m. Mountain time. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)



The game is afoot in Flachau, Austria, as Mikaela Shiffrin skied to a first run lead under the lights in Tuesday’s night World Cup slalom.

Running fifth in the first heat, Shiffrin surged past Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener by 8-hundredths of a second and Slovakian Petra Vlhova by 14-hundredths to hold the lead going into the second run.

Shiffrin and Vlhova have won the last 28 of 29 World Cup slaloms, so all eyes will be on the two when the second run starts at 12:45 p.m. Mountain time. The Peacock streaming of the second run will be broadcast starting at noon, starting with highlights of the first.

The only racer to break the Shiffrin-Vlhova dominance of the the last three years is Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin, who won a slalom in Semmering, Austria, on Dec. 29. Gisin is in fifth, 1.09 second back of Shiffrin. Austria’s Katharina Liensberger is in fourth place, just 33-hundredths behind Shiffrin.

Shiffrin is looking for her second win of the season, having taken the top step of a World Cup giant slalom in Courcheval, France, on Dec. 14.. Were she to prevail, this would also be win No. 68 of her World Cup career, passing Austria’s Marcel Hirscher for third place on the all-time victories list.

Only Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsay Vonn (82) would be ahead of Shiffrin.

Meanwhile, American Paula Moltzan will definitely be sticking around for a second trip down the piste. Moltzan was sitting 12th after the first 30 racers had completed the first run.

This story will be updated.