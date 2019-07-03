Mikaela Shiffrin off to the ESPYs

Mikaela Shiffrin is having a busy offeason with an ESPY nomination for Best Female Athlete as well as cheering on the American World Cup soccer team.

So after you fly with the U.S. Air Force, what does one do with the rest of the summer?

Well, if you’re Mikaela Shiffrin, you’re still keeping busy. While it is the offseason, there really is no offseason. But it’s worth noting that she’s been in the news.

Hitting the red carpet

Shiffrin is up for an ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly, what an awkward acronym) as the year’s Best Female Athlete.

Super excited for this nomination, alongside some incredible athletes…WOW!!



Keep an eye out for voting in the @ESPYS “Best Female Athlete” category to go live at https://t.co/lpxXy1eVuF. You can vote as many times as you want, so visit daily if you’d like! 🤗🤗@espn #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/0HjNopkZZZ — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) June 19, 2019

Shiffrin’s up for the honor with UConn basketball’s Breanna Stewart, USA Soccer’s Alex Morgan and gymnast Simone Biles. While it’s an honor to be be nominated, she has no chance.

Please don’t shoot the messenger. It’s a fan vote, and with the World Cup leading up to Wednesday’s ESPYs, whoever was the nominee from the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is going to be the winner.

In this case, it’s Morgan in a landslide.

Trivia: The only World Cup skier to win Best Female Athlete was shockingly Lindsey Vonn in both 2010 and 2011.

U-S-A … U-S-A

Although Shiffrin really should win the ESPY — she had a season for the ages — that doesn’t mean she doesn’t like herself some soccer.

Shiffrin has been tweeting enthusiastically throughout the women’s Word Cup.

After the USA’s win against France, she whooped it up over Megan Rapinoe.

F I E R C E 🙌🙌 https://t.co/ryP7DvKiZC — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) June 28, 2019

And Morgan, whom she’ll see at the ESPYs, also seems to be a buddy.

Italy 2026

Exciting news!! @milanocortina26 was just chosen for the #Olympics in (you guessed it😜) 2026! I know it seems far away now but it’s gonna be here in the blink of an eye…here we gooooo @cortinaclassic! @cortina2021 #MilanoCortina2026 #WeDreamTogether pic.twitter.com/sELVk0v9uo — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) June 24, 2019

Last week, we also got the news that Milan and Cortina in Italy will host the 2026 Olympics. Shiffrin’s reaction was telling in her tweet when she crossed her fingers that she hopes to be at those games.

As spectacular as she is — sitting at 60 World Cup wins, five FIS Alpine World Ski Championships titles, three World Cup championships and a partridge in a pear tree — she knows that seven years is a long time.

After all, she’ll be 30 for the 2026 Olympics. (Does that qualify her for social security?) Not that we would look ahead, but Cortina is one of Shiffrin’s favorite speed venues — it’s hosted no tech events during her career — including a super-G win last season.

Back to work

While the ESPYs, the soccer World Cup and the 2026 Olympics are all fun, there’s still the little matter of the upcoming season.

It’s less than four months to the opening race of the season. Shiffrin is already posting about her newfound ability to pull-ups.