Mikaela Shiffrin out to huge lead with first slalom run in Semmering, Austria World Cup
Skier is looking for fourth-straight win and 80th-career World Cup victory
Mikaela Shiffrin is well on her way to a fourth-straight World Cup win in Semmering, Austria.
The 27-year-old superstar, who won the super-G in St. Moritz on Dec. 18 and back-to-back giant slaloms on Tuesday and Wednesday, posted the fastest first run in Thursday’s slalom event. Shiffrin’s time of 49.82 seconds is 0.72 seconds ahead of second-placer Anna Swenn-Larsson of Sweden. Paula Moltzan currently has the third-fastest mark (50.61), with Lena Duerr (50.62) and Petra Vlhova (50.83) lurking in fourth and fifth. Wendy Holdener (50.84), who won the last two slaloms on the World Cup calendar in Sestriere on Dec. 11 and Killington on Nov. 27, is in sixth after one run.
The second run takes place at 10:30 a.m. MST.
