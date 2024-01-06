Mikaela Shiffrin places ninth in Kranjska Gora giant slalom as Canadian Valerie Grenier takes the win

Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of Saturday's World Cup giant slalom race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Giovanni Maria Pizzato/AP photo

Kranjska Gora is a special place for Valerie Grenier.

One year after the two-time Olympian claimed her maiden World Cup win at the Slovenian resort — becoming the first Canadian to win a women’s World Cup giant slalom in 49 years — the 27-year-old blasted the Podkoren 3 course in a two-run time of 1 minute, 50.51 seconds for her second-career victory.

“It just seems to be a really good hill for me,” Grenier told FIS media afterward. “That last pitch is always, I think, one of my best parts. I’m not really sure why, it just seems to be fitting for me. I don’t know — I’ll take it.”

Lara Gut-Behrami finished 0.37 seconds back in second and Federica Brignone inched closer to Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings with a third-place finish. The American wound up in ninth place — her worst result in the last 15 giant slaloms she’s completed since finishing 13th in Killington in November 2022. U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Mackenzie Moran said Shiffrin was “shaking off a cold” and battling general fatigue.

“I was surprised because I’ve raced sick before, and I’ve been able to win when I’ve been sick, and I’ve skied my best still, so I was taken aback today about how much my energy was affected,” Shiffrin told Moran. “I haven’t felt this low energy in a while. I was just not able to execute the right skiing.”

Brignone said the podium is “always satisfying” but also added she “didn’t ski my best.”

“I don’t know. I was missing something,” the 33-year-old continued. “Especially the second run, it was all straight. My feeling was a bit good but here, down, I couldn’t attack as I wanted.”

Gut-Behrami said the important takeaway was finding her timing. “I was struggling a little bit in Lienz with that,” the Swiss Olympic gold medalist said. “And today I did two solid runs.”

Grenier came into the race hoping to limit mistakes and land on the podium. A first-run bobble put her in fourth, 0.35 seconds behind first-run leader, Petra Vlhova, and had her feeling “a little frustrated.”

“I wanted to have an actual solid run the whole way down,” the Canadian said. “Second run, that’s what I was able to do.”

Shiffrin skied conservatively in both runs. She was 0.98 seconds behind Vlhova after one and finished 1.88 seconds behind Grenier at the end of two. Wet and rainy conditions softened the course, a factor which may have impacted the American superstar, who typically thrives on hard-packed snow.

“In the future, we’ll see these conditions again, and they weren’t bad conditions; they’re just different from what I excel in,” Shiffrin told Moran.

“There’s still learning I have to do in softer conditions; I have to take a different tactic and learn how to better approach that. And at this point in my career, I still have to be able to grow as a skier and handle those things tactically and mentally. So hopefully I start to feel better, learn from today and drastically improve over the next couple of GS races.”

Mikaela Shiffrin looks up at the clock at the end of the World Cup giant slalom race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia on Saturday. Shiffrin finished in ninth overall. Marco Trovati/AP photo

Grenier said the precipitation didn’t affect her all that much.

“I didn’t even notice it was raining,” she added. “And the course, the snow for second run was super nice. It wasn’t an issue at all.”

Shiffrin’s teammate Paula Moltzan was in 10th after the first run but skied out in the second. Fellow American A.J. Hurt finished 18th for the U.S.

“I feel like we all kind of weren’t sure if anything was going to happen this weekend with the weather forecast,” Hurt told Moran. “And it feels good to finish three World Cup giant slalom races in a row.”

Shiffrin still leads the overall standings with 929 points after Saturday. Brignone is second with 697. The Italian also leads the GS (460), where Shiffrin — the defending discipline champion — is third (349).

The action continues in Kranjska Gora with a slalom on Sunday. One reporter in the mix zone prodded Grenier to give the event a try.

“I don’t think so,” she answered with a laugh. “Maybe at some point honestly, but for now I’ll stick to GS and speed.”