Mikaela Shiffrin releases her ‘Self-Isolation Playlist,’ featuring Taylor Swift, Eminem & more

Mikaela Shiffrin recently released her playlist for self-quarantine. The athlete is helping raise funds for COVID-19 relief through the Kindness Wins initiative.

Mikaela Shiffrin Facebook | Special to the Daily

Mikaela Shiffrin has been throwing in some pretty awesome auction items to help raise money for COVID-19 relief via Kindness Wins, helping raise $25,000.

She also released “Mikaela Shiffrin’s Self-Isolation Playlist,” featuring Taylor Swift (a lot), Harry Styles, U2, The Weeknd, Eminem, The Beach Boys and more.

Enjoy some time at home jamming to Shiffrin’s upbeat, fun and on point playlist:

“Satellite Mind” by Metric

“Scatman & Hatman” by Scatman John and Lou Bega

“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

“You Can Call me Al” by Paul Simon

“Dance Monkey” by Tones and I

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Solo” by Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato

“The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone)” by U2

“My Type” by Saint Motel

“Perfect World” by Broken Bells

“The Man” by Taylor Swift

“Only The Young” by Taylor Swift

“Getaway Car” by Taylor Swift

“Look At Her Now” by Selena Gomez

“Fun” by Selena Gomez

“Sloop John B” by The Beach Boys

“Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones

“Believe” by Cher

“Dominic’s Interlude” by Halsey & Dominic Fike

“Audio” by LSD feat. Sia, Diplo and Labrinth

“Don’t Talk About It” by Sorcha Richardson

“About Love” by Marina

“Crashing” by Illenium

“Get Lucky” by Daft Punk

“Lose Yourself” by Eminem

“Guts Over Fear” by Eminem feat. Sia

“Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons

“Oasis” by Kygo feat. Foxes

“Water” by Ra Ra Riot & Rostam

“Wherever I go” by OneRepublic

“Hometown” by Twenty One Pilots

“Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” by Dua Lipa

“’93” by Youngr

“Nadir” by Tender

“Cool” by Jonas Brothers

For more uplifting stories, messages of kindness, musical performances and updates from Shiffrin, follow her on Instagram and Facebook. To support her Kindness Wins initiative, visit http://www.kindnesswins.org.

