Mikaela Shiffrin second to Vlhova in slalom
It was Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova’s day as she built a 1.16-second lad during the first run of Saturday’s World Cup slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, and cruised home to a win with Mikaela Shiffrin 1.31 seconds in the rear-view mirror in second place.
Austria’s Katharina Liensberger rounded out the podium a whopping 3.49 seconds back.
With the win, Vlhova officially wins the title of Snow Queen, the informal title of the annual Croatian slalom, but that final honor, the World Cup championship, continues to trend toward Shiffrin.
This story will be updated.
