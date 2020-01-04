Mikaela Shiffrin second to Vlhova in slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin skis to second place during a World Cup slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday,.

Giovanni Auletta | Associated Press

It was Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova’s day as she built a 1.16-second lad during the first run of Saturday’s World Cup slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, and cruised home to a win with Mikaela Shiffrin 1.31 seconds in the rear-view mirror in second place.

Austria’s Katharina Liensberger rounded out the podium a whopping 3.49 seconds back.

Second place today for @MikaelaShiffrin, and 80 more points towards her bid for the slalom and overall titles‼️ #SQT pic.twitter.com/dKxNxHq1yj — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) January 4, 2020

With the win, Vlhova officially wins the title of Snow Queen, the informal title of the annual Croatian slalom, but that final honor, the World Cup championship, continues to trend toward Shiffrin.

This story will be updated.