Mikaela Shiffrin shows some skills on her new electric guitar

Mikaela Shiffrin, quarantining at home in Edwards, has been taking to social media a lot lately to share inspiring messages, spread kindness and now show off her electric guitar skills — a gift to her from Uninterrupted.

We just have to ask, is there anything Shiffrin can’t do?

Shiffrin also on Friday announced some additional auction items to the #kindnessincrisis auction where all funds go to COVID-19 relief funds. Among the new items is a personalized selfie video from Shiffrin. Visit kindnesswins.org for more information.

Follow Shiffrin on Instagram and Facebook.