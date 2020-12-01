Mikaela Shiffrin skips World Cup speed races in Switzerland | VailDaily.com
Mikaela Shiffrin skips World Cup speed races in Switzerland

Mikaela says she hasn’t had enough training

Associated Press
  

Mikaela Shiffrin will not be competing in speed events this weekend in St. Moritz, Switzerland, she announced on Tuesday.

The three-time overall World Cup champion opted out of two super-G races scheduled for St. Moritz, where she won two years ago.

Shiffrin is now preparing for two giant slaloms on Dec. 12-13 in Courchevel, France.

“Due to travel restrictions associated with COVID-19, opportunities for training speed this summer were non-existent for Americans,” the team said in a statement.

Shiffrin has not trained since January for downhill or super-G, the team said. She has six of her 66 career World Cup race wins in speed disciplines, with 59 coming in the technical events of slalom or giant slalom.

Shiffrin also has been limited by a back injury this season. She placed second and fifth in a pair of slaloms in Levi, Finland — both won by World Cup leader Petra Vlhova.

 

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States looks back as she crosses the finish line of the second run of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's slalom race at the Levi ski resort in Kittila, Finnish Lapland, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)

