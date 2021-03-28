Mikaela Shiffrin still going hard “8 days a week” after World Cup season ends
Watch out world, Shiffrin is on a mission with 2022 Olympics in sight
On March 21, Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up her World Cup season in Europe.
Less than a week later, on March 27, the Edwards resident posted a video to her Instagram of her starting her training for the 2021-22 along with lyrics from the Jason Derulo song “Don’t Cry For Me.”
The lyrics chosen unveil Shiffrin’s mentality after a challenging year on and off the snow.
“I climbed the ladder, it was never enough; No, I bite my tongue; I sang the words wrong; Somebody told me, somebody told me I was done; I’m still pickin’ up the pieces from when I was number one; If you thought I was down, if you thought I was losin’ sleep; Well, I’m still goin’ hard eight days a week; I can hold my breath when it gets too hard to breathe.”
