Mikaela Shiffrin still going hard “8 days a week” after World Cup season ends

Edwards resident Mikaela Shiffrin is nominated for the Laureus Comeback of the Year Award for her successful yet trying season. She finished on 10 podiums this World Cup circuit in Europe, but her second-place finish in the final race leaves her sitting at 69 career wins.

Gabriele Facciotti, AP

On March 21, Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up her World Cup season in Europe.

Less than a week later, on March 27, the Edwards resident posted a video to her Instagram of her starting her training for the 2021-22 along with lyrics from the Jason Derulo song “Don’t Cry For Me.”

The lyrics chosen unveil Shiffrin’s mentality after a challenging year on and off the snow.

“I climbed the ladder, it was never enough; No, I bite my tongue; I sang the words wrong; Somebody told me, somebody told me I was done; I’m still pickin’ up the pieces from when I was number one; If you thought I was down, if you thought I was losin’ sleep; Well, I’m still goin’ hard eight days a week; I can hold my breath when it gets too hard to breathe.”

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill .