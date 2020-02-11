Mikaela Shiffrin thanks Vail Valley community for support in wake of tragedy

Mikaela Shiffrin issued a multi-tweet statement on Sunday evening thanking the public for its support of her family following the unexpected death of her father, Jeff.

We want to thank each and every one of you for the outpouring of love and support. Thank you for your prayers, for your hugs and love, and your words of encouragement that have truly touched our family to the core. To the media: our deepest gratitude for respecting our privacy… pic.twitter.com/H3Qhe4PzSL — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 10, 2020

Shiffrin issued a video tribute to her father with her reciting the lyrics to the John Denver-Placido Domingo duet, “Perhaps Love,” (lyrics by Arthur Hancock.)

Shiffrin voices the lyrics over clips of home video of the family — Jeff, her mother Eileen, her brother, Taylor, and her when both of the latter are toddlers with pictures and other videos of them together at skiing events throughout their lives.

In the ensuing tweets Shiffrin thanks family, friends and “the Vail Valley community and the entire ski community.”

Shiffrin is understandably non-committal with regard to her future competitive plans, writing, “This sport we are so passionate about — this sport our father/husband was so passionate about—is an incredible source of healing and the mountains offer overwhelming solace during this devastating time. We don’t know where we’ll go from here, but we know we will lean on each other and love each other more than ever.”

The World Cup’s next stop is Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday and Sunday for tech races.