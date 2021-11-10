Mikaela Shiffrin to miss next World Cup race due to back issues, according to coach

Mikaela Shiffrin competes at the season-opening World Cup giant slalom event in Soelden, Austria, on Oct. 23, 2021. Shiffrin picked up her 70th career World Cup victory.

Kyodo/AP

Mikaela Shiffrin will not compete in this weekend’s World Cup parallel slalom due to complications with a recent back injury, Shiffrin’s coach Mike Day told AFP .

Shiffrin told the Associated Press on Friday that her ability to train was hindered by “a very severe muscle spasm or kind of a strain” in her back. Shiffrin has not “really been able to do much of any skiing at all” since Oct. 23, where she marked her 70th career World Cup victory in Soelden, Austria.

The Lech race looked doubtful for Shiffrin early on, as she told reporters in late October that she needs to be patient with her recovery.

This story will be updated.