Mikaela Shiffrin tours Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail

Fans and followers of Mikaela Shiffrin have enjoyed playing ‘Where in the World is Mikaela’ this summer, from skiing powder recently in Argentina to presenting at the Kids Choice Awards with Zion Williamson earlier in the summer.

While at home in Eagle County, enjoying the completion of her first house, Shiffrin has been giving public talks, taking in the Colorado Classic cycling race and enjoying some time at the Colorado Snowsports Museum, located in the Vail Village parking structure and celebrating a $2.6 million renovation in 2018.

The 24-year-old Shiffrin, who already has memorabilia in the Hall of Fame as well as an interactive profile, toured the Colorado Snowsports Museum with Chris Anthony, a member of the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

In the video on Instagram, made by Anthony, Shiffrin marvels at vintage ski boots, a profile on herself, her own globe, some 10th Mountain Division history and more.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is free to attend, with a suggested donation box upon entrance. The museum features exhibits, a Hall of Fame, gift shop and more.