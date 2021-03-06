Mikaela Shiffrin wins 45th World Cup slalom of career

Mikaela Shiffrin has some new headgear after winning Saturday’s World Cup slalom in Jasna, Slovakia, on Saturday. That’s World Cup win No. 69 and her 45th in slalom. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)



Miki closes on Vlhova for slalom globe

We’ve got a battle for slalom and you can round up the usual suspects.

Mikaela Shiffrin rallied for a spectacular second run to overcome a 0.27-second deficit to overcome and — surprise — Slovakian Petra Vlhova for the American’s 69th career World Cup win of her career, a nice 26th birthday present one week before the actual day, in Saturday’s slalom in Jasna, Slovakia.

The win moves Shiffrin into second place in the chase with 435 points, just 45 points behind Vlhova at 480. There are three slaloms, or 300 points up for grabs, remaining in the season — two next week in Are, Sweden, and then the World Cup finals in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

DID YOU KNOW⁉️

Today, @MikaelaShiffrin won her 45th @fisalpine World Cup slalom event, one shy of the record for most World Cup wins in a specific discipline: 46 by Ingemar Stenmark in the giant slalom. It was also her 69th career victory. 🥳#worldcupjasna pic.twitter.com/aCLMEDayZA — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) March 6, 2021

Slalom win No. 45 nears another record for Shiffrin. Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark holds the all-time mark for most World Cup slalom wins at 46. Stenmark won 86 races in his career — 46 in slalom and 40 in GS.

“That was a really big step,” Shiffrin said to NBC Sports. “That’s the feeling. That’s the fight. … I felt it, after my run, even before Petra came down.”

That had to feel good after seeing her run of four world championships in slalom come to an end two weeks ago in Cortina, Italy, at the hands of Austria’s Katharina Liensberger.

If you’re wondering, Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener was third and Liensberger fourth. What’s more, this is part of a little tit-for-tat. This weekend’s races are home ones for Vlhova and Shiffrin just won a slalom in the Slovakian’s backyard.

American Paula Moltzan finished 13th.

The field will contest GS on Sunday.

This story will be updated.