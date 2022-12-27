Mikaela Shiffrin wins giant slalom World Cup in Semmering, Austria to claim her 78th-career win

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the women's World Cup giant slalom in Semmering, Austria on Tuesday.

Piermarco Tacca/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin is closing out 2022 by closing in on Lindsey Vonn.

The Edwards skier, fresh of World Cup win No. 77 in the St. Moritz (Dec. 18) super-G, claimed her 78th-career victory in the giant slalom Tuesday in Semmering, Austria, inching closer to Vonn’s all-time women’s record of 82. Ingemar Stenmark (86) has the overall Alpine wins record. Petra Vlhova finished 0.13 behind the American in second and Italy’s Marta Bassino rounded out the podium in third.

“Yeah I mean the start of the weekend with three races is always a bit nerve-wracking,” Shiffrin told FIS media at the finish line. “You hope that you’re in the right shape and you can bring the right intensity for the start and I felt really good today so it was just pushing.”

The Edwards skier was nearly flawless in the first run of the day, where she sped down the 45-gate Panorama course in 1 minute, 5.49 seconds. Her smooth navigation of the 315-meter drop course, where she posted the fastest splits in three-of-four sectors, gave her a 0.72-second gap on Vlhova in second.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova posted the second-fastest time on the Panorama course during run No. 1 on Tuesday, but she was still 0.72-seconds behind Mikaela Shiffrin going into the final run.

Piermarco Tacca/AP photo

In addition to Vlhova, a familiar cast of characters was stalking Shiffrin. Last year’s giant slalom crystal globe winner Tessa Worley, looking for World Cup giant slalom win No. 17 to break a tie for second all-time with Annemarie Moser-Pröll, was 0.73 seconds behind Shiffrin in third. Bassino (1:06.36), winner of the most recent giant slalom in Sestriere on Dec. 10, was in fourth and Sara Hector (1:06.45), the 2022 Olympic gold medalist in the event, was fifth. Federica Brignone (1:06.47) and Lara Gut-Behrami (1:06.47) remained in contention as well.

France’s Tessa Worley speeds down the course during the World Cup giant slalom, in Semmering, Austria on Tuesday.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

Hector, who won three of the four giant slaloms last year en route to a second-place finish in the discipline standings and has been on eight of the last 11 giant slalom podiums, couldn’t find the speed of the earlier competitors at the top of the course, continued to drop time in the middle and fell into eighth place.

Bassino, who came into the event leading the giant slalom standings, kicked her Italian teammate Federica Brignone out of the leader’s chair with a blistering second run (it would hold up as the second-fastest) as the final three athletes waited at the top.

At 33, Worley was looking to become the oldest giant slalom winner on the World Cup (Anita Wachter who was 32 years and 319 days old when she claimed her last World Cup giant slalom victory, in Lienz in 1999). A few mistakes in the second sector slipped her behind Brignone; she would ultimately finish in fourth.

Vlhova, the winner of the last World Cup giant slalom held in Semmering back in 2018 recaptured some of the magic and celebrated at the finish as she moved into first. The Slovakian’s smiles turned to clear disappointment shortly after, however.

Out of the gate, Shiffrin gained 0.15 seconds in the first sector, time which would prove critical. She appeared to ski conservatively through the middle sections, coming up out of her low position between gates as she ceded time. Around one gate in the middle of the course, which was set up by American coach Magnus Andersson, her left hand rose high above her helmet as she fought to maintain her balance. Despite giving up another 0.24 seconds in the final sector, Shiffrin held on for win No. 78.

“The second one was a little bit wild sometimes but I felt like skis were running, and yeah I really enjoy racing here,” Shiffrin, who moved into fifth place in the giant slalom standings, said immediately after the run.

Dec. 27 giant slalom (Semmering, Austria) – results Mikaela Shiffrin, USA – 2:07.18 Petra Vlhova, SVK – 2:07:31 Marta Bassino, ITA – 2:07.49 Tessa Worley, FRA – 2:07.66 Federica Brignone, ITA – 2:08.43 Ragnhild Mowinckel, NOR – 2:08.56 Lara Gut-Behrami, SUI – 2:08.61 Sara Hector, SWE – 2:08.70 Alice Robinson, NZL – 2:08.91 Paula Moltzan, USA – 2:08.99

In 2021-2022, Shiffrin only found the podium once in seven giant slalom participations. Prior to Tuesday, her most recent victory in the event came on Dec. 21, 2021 in Courchevel, France. She’s had some success in Semmering, however, winning back-to-back giant slalom’s on Dec. 27 and 28 in 2016 as well as two slalom events at the venue (in 2016 and 2018).

Tuesday’s victory pushed the 27-year-old into a 205-point lead in the overall standings. Sofia Goggia (470) trails in second and Vlhova (420) is in third.

As far as the rest of the Americans go, Stella Johansson failed to qualify for a second run, finishing in 43rd, while Nina O’Brien, Katie Hensien and Ava Sunshine posted DNFs in the first run. Paula Moltzan finished in 10th, moving up three places with a strong second run.

World Cup overall standings as of Dec. 27 Mikaela Shiffrin, USA – 675 Sofia Goggia, ITA – 470 Petra Vlhova, SVK – 420 Wendy Holdener, SUI – 384 Corinne Suter, SUI – 334 Elena Curtoni, ITA – 306 Lara Gut-Behrami, SUI – 291 Ragnhild Mowinckel, NOR – 289 Sara Hector, SWE – 279 Marta Bassino, ITA – 275

Events continue in Semmering with another giant slalom on Wednesday and a slalom Thursday.