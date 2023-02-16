Mikaela Shiffrin wins world championship giant slalom in Meribel, France

Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of Thursday's World Championships giant slalom in Meribel, France.

One day after the news broke that Mikaela Shiffrin had split with her long-time coach, the Edwards superstar went back to what she knows: record-breaking.

Shiffrin won Thursday’s giant slalom at the 2023 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in Meribel, France with a combined time of 2 minutes, 7.13 seconds, 0.12 seconds ahead of Italian Federica Brignone. Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel rounded out the podium, with defending giant slalom world champion Lara Gut-Behrami finishing in fourth.

With her 13th-career world championships medal, Shiffrin broke the modern era (since 1948) record for the most individual world championship medals. The great Swedish skier Anja Parson has 13 medals as well, but two of those came in the team event. Shiffrin also tied Parson, Marielle Goitschel, Marcel Hirscher and Toni Sailer with the most world titles (7).

“Yeah that’s unbelievable. I was so nervous — I just can’t believe it,” Shiffrin said at the finish line.

Already twice a silver medalist (2017 and 2021) and once a bronze medalist (2019) in the giant slalom, the American also became the fourth woman to win a world championships gold medal in at least four different disciplines and became just the third U.S. woman to win a giant slalom world title (Andrea Mead-Lawrence did in 1952, when the Olympic Games doubled as the world championships, and Diann Roffe-Steinrotter was victorious in 1985).

Shiffrin came into the event as the favorite, having won five of the eight women’s World Cup giant slalom events. She lived up to the hype in the first run, topping the leader board by gunning the 47-gate 378-meter Roc de Fer course in 1:02.54, 0.12 ahead of France’s two-time giant slalom world champion Tessa Worley and 0.31 ahead of this year’s combined gold medalist, Brignone. Gut-Behrami lurked in fourth, 0.64 back.

Tessa Worley competes in the first run of the World Championships giant slalom in Meribel, France.

“I actually thought I was a bit slower than everybody on the last bit because on these pitches this season I’ve always been a bit off,” Shiffrin said after the first run.

“So when I was skiing I kept thinking ‘No, you have to push harder, push harder, push harder’, so I guess that was the right tactic in the end. My skiing felt really good and I think the most important thing was that I didn’t make any big mistakes so I have to take a good balance of these tactics in the second run, smart skiing, but also full pushing.”

Mikaela Shiffrin posts the fastest first run in Thursday’s giant slalom at the World Championships in Meribel, France.

The sunny conditions and almost 40-degree Fahrenheit temperatures turned the slope’s snow into spring conditions. Worley, skiing with the lead in front of her home crowd, skidded out in the slush near the bottom of the course, opening the door for the American, who went next.

Given Shiffrin’s tendency to give up first run leads occasionally in warming conditions, fans held their collective breath when her advantage went from 0.63 seconds in the opening sector down to 0.31 by the next. Near the bottom of the course, the 27-year-old made a small error, giving back more time, but she maintained her composure, coming to the finish line with both a 0.12-second win and a mixed expression seeming to convey shock and relief.

Nina O’Brien moved up 10 spots in her second run to finish in 11th and Katie Hensien finished 23rd for the U.S.

Shiffrin will race one more event — the slalom — at these worlds on Saturday. She already secured her seventh World Cup globe in the discipline this season and won four straight slalom world titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) before taking bronze in the event in 2021.

This story will be updated throughout the day.