Mikaela Shiffrin is second at Courchevel World Cup giant slalom

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin starts to computes during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Maria Pizzato)



Courchevel has been kind to Mikaela Shiffrin.

Looking for her 15th career giant slalom win and 73rd World Cup victory, Shiffrin combined a solid first run with an aggressive second to claim the runner-up position at Wednesday’s Courchevel World Cup giant slalom event. She happily embraced the winner of the day, too.

Tour favorite Sara Hector, leading after the first run for the first time in her injury-riddled 13-year career, put together two aggressive runs on the icy, compact course to secure her first World Cup victory in seven years. It was the culmination of an emotional journey back from a 2015 accident in Are, Sweden which left her patella tendon so damaged doctors told her she may never ski again.

“Yeah, it’s amazing. It’s incredible,” an exuberant Hector told FIS reporters in the winner’s circle.

“It was such a big fight, I didn’t think I was so fast. It was so awesome.”

Marta Bassino of Italy, the 2021 World Champion in the giant slalom, finished in third.

Shiffrin came into the event having won four giant slaloms on the Courchevel hill and was looking to open the season with a third consecutive giant slalom win. Had she done so, she would have broken a tie with Tessa Worley for third place on the discipline’s all-time list.

From a technical perspective, the Edwards native emulated her opening run from Tuesday, where she opened up a .74 second lead on the field. She lacked the same energy and aggressiveness, however, and instead of blowing out the field, remained even with them through the first two sectors. Her opener was the third best, .25 seconds behind Tessa Worley of France in second and .34 seconds behind Hector, in first.

Loose conditions gave the American team — and others as well — some problems early. Nina O’Brien skied out in run number one and A.J. Hurt did the same halfway through her second. Sofia Goggia, who came into the race trailing Shiffrin in the overall cup standings by 35 points, was a DNF in the first run as well. Paula Moltzan was fortunate to complete the course, and starting third, launched herself into an early lead. Her 1:06.09 time was the second-fastest of the day, allowing the SSCV alumna to move up from 28th into 13th.

The lively surface, however, was ripe for athletes capable of nailing the proper line. After Switzerland’s Camille Rast surpassed Moltzan, four consecutive lead changes seemed to indicate that the gradually beaten up, slick course was going to reward athletes able to stay on their skis. The drama was gearing up for the final five skiers.

While Goggia was a non-factor, the other key player in the overall standings, Petra Vlhova, finished the first run in fifth, .59 seconds off the lead and .25 behind Shiffrin. The first of the final five to go, Vlhova skied into first, but her time in the winner’s chair was short-lived.

Italy’s giant slalom specialist, Bassino, who won four giant slaloms in 2021 en route to the discipline’s season globe title, skied a direct line, tight with the gates. The strategy seemed to help her avoid the chopped up route taken by most skiers and thrusted her into first place. When hometown favorite Tessa Worley skied out of the course, the American was up, in search of World Cup victory number 73.

Demonstrating her continually improved start, Shiffrin busted out of the gate aggressively in run number two. While coaches had alluded beforehand to some general fatigue from training and racing, Shiffrin hid it well, gouging .10 seconds into the previous leader in the opening sector. By the second sector, she was .33 seconds up on Bassino’s mark.

The gritty performance, which ended with the fourth-fastest second run of the day, put her into the lead by .25 seconds before the 29-year old Hector stepped into the gate.

Hector was composed throughout the run, but when she crossed the line .35 ahead of the American, the emotions immediately started to flow. Shiffrin walked out to the finish area to embrace the 13-year World Cup veteran, congratulating the Swede on her monumental accomplishment.

The World Cup heads to Lienz, Austria for another giant slalom and a slalom on Dec. 28-29.

Sweden's Sara Hector, center, winner of the alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, celebrates on the podium with second placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, left, and third paled Italy's Marta Bassino, in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Maria Pizzato)

