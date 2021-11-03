Shiffrin presents keynote speech at Gold Medal Gala

In the still and quiet moment just before a slalom run begins, it’s not recommended for skiers to make a final glance towards the eager crowd below before heading towards the first gate. When you’re giving a keynote speech, the rules are different (something about visualizing those people being in underpants, right?). When you’re a 70-time World Cup winner and your name is Mikaela Shiffrin, perhaps neither rule applies.

Moments before the 55th annual New York Gold Medal Gala, the major fundraising event for U.S. Ski and Snowboard, the undisputed face of the team stood in a classy, black-striped, full-length ballroom gown, peering out with a stoic nervousness at the crowd. They say nerves are necessary to bring out your best in sport, and they brought out the best in the skier on stage, too. She played an integral part in the event’s raising a record $1.7 million to support athlete training, development, competition, and educational needs, giving an inspirational speech and auctioning off a recently acquired wardrobe item, courtesy of the International Ski Federation (FIS).

“What an incredible evening,” she said. “Thank you to all of the generous donors for your support.”

In the current times, fundraising has become more critical for the team than ever, according to Shiffrin. “With the presence of COVID-19 still affecting nearly every aspect of our competitions, travel, and health, that team support is going to be crucial this season. Even more crucial than it’s ever been.”

U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after picking up her 70th career World Cup victory at the season-opening giant slalom event in Soelden, Austria, on Oct. 23, 2021. (Kyodo via AP Images)



For safety reasons, current U.S. Ski and Snowboard athletes were not able to attend the event. Shiffrin wasn’t the only athlete to provide star power, however, and was joined by past Olympic legends Ted Ligety, Hannah Kearney, Alice McKennis Duran, Shannon Bahrke Happe, Donna Weinbrecht, Andrew Weibrecht, Danny Kass, JJ Thomas, Ross Powers, Kaitlyn Farrington, Alice Merryweather, Sam DuPratt, and Jonny Moseley, who hosted the event. CEO Emeritus Tiger Shaw passed the reins to new President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt during the evening as well.

“The last 8 years have been some of the most extraordinary years of my life,” Shaw said. In a night filled with an exuberant auction and fervent celebration, Goldschmidt echoed the vibe during her acceptance of the new call. “I’m used to working around passionate people, but this is really unparalleled,” she said.

Shiffrin kicked off her 2021-2022 campaign with confidence last month, winning the opening World Cup event in Soelden, Austria. Eventually, the night ended with the Edwards resident auctioning off her current giant slalom leader bib. After mentioning that four U.S. athletes placed in the top 25 on the women’s side at the event, a polite applause from the crowd was halted as she exclaimed, “There’s a bigger ‘humdinger’ coming so just wait for a second!” In an Olympic year, ski fans can only pray her promise is prescient.

She spent the introduction of her speech thanking supporters but quickly focused her words towards the fan base. She ushered in hope through an alternation between contextualizing Team USA’s early season accomplishments in the stars and stripes ski lore with firm, humorous commands to her hybrid live and online audience to hold their applause until she finished.

“Imagine that,” she said at the end of her summary. “That is something to celebrate. Clap,” she jocosely ordered.

And clap they did. For those at home imagining gold and hoping to celebrate, there are still 97 days until the 2022 Beijing games. Until then, one can satiate their appetite with the upcoming World Cup races in Lech/Zuers (Nov. 13) and Courchevel (Dec. 21). The latter, a giant slalom, would be Shiffrin’s first opportunity to add points to her current lead, should she compete.

Whether she is in the starting gate or not, know that she probably won’t make any quick, noticeably nervous pre-race glances at the television cameras to see who is tuned in. Even so, she’ll feel your contribution.

“All of you in this room and those watching virtually make this national team possible. But not only possible, but also competitive,” she said.

“We have the ability to win there (Beijing), because we know you’re standing with us,” she said as she wrapped up the evening. Her conclusion connected back to the backers of the red, white, and blue, too.

“I can tell you … when the going gets tough and the nerves and the fear sets in, and we’re so far away from home, we can feel your love and support, and that is what gets us through the games. And that’s what brings home gold.”