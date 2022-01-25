Shiffrin sharp in final World Cup before Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin navigates the course during the first run of Tuesday’s World Cup giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin, who has said she hopes to race all five individual events at her third Olympics in February, is rounding into form as the Beijing Games approaches. The Edwards resident finished in fifth place in the Kronplatz, Italy, World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday in what is likely to be her final race before she heads to China.

Sweden’s Sara Hector won the event, followed by Petra Vlhova of Slovakia and Tessa Worley of France.

Shiffrin experienced giant slalom success to start the season, winning the opening two events in Solden, Austria and Courchevel, France. Entering Tuesday’s competition, she was trying to become the fourth woman to claim 15 World Cup victories in the discipline. Although slalom is her most dominant event, Shiffrin is the defending Olympic champion in the giant slalom. Shiffrin won the giant slalom in Kronplatz during the 2018-2019 season.

Vlhova posted the top opening run Tuesday in the Dolomites, followed by Sweden’s Sara Hector. Hector, who at 29 is having one of her best seasons, came into the event leading Shiffrin by 46 points in the giant slalom season standings. After collecting just three podiums in her first 74 career World Cup giant slaloms, Hector has finished on the podium in the last four competitions in the discipline this season. Shiffrin, sitting in third, had 0.59 seconds to make up going into the second run.

After skiing smoothly at the top of the course, Shiffrin appeared somewhat shaky as she entered the lower half. She stayed conservative, losing time but remaining in the top five.

Hector went out aggressive, extending her lead at the top before nearly skiing out of the course as she navigated the lone steep section on the hill.

“I was a so surprised when I crossed the finish line because I thought I had screwed it up a little bit there,” Hector said, commenting on her dropping low and nearly missing a gate halfway through the race.

“I was really pushing it after that.”

Vlhova, Shiffrin’s primary rival for the overall globe, entered Tuesday’s competition having won five World Cup events this season, all in the slalom. She has now been on the podium 10 times this season, the third time she has had double digit top-3 finishes in a season in her career.

Nina O’Brien and Paula Moltzan finished 15th and 17th, respectively, scoring World Cup points for the Americans. Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Allie Resnick did not finish her first run in what was just her third career World Cup start.

Kronplatz, Italy World Cup Giant Slalom Podium 1. Sara Hector, SWE – 2:03.63 2. Petra Vlhova, SVK – (+0.15) 3. Tessa Worley, FRA – (+0.52) American finishers 5. Mikaela Shiffrin (+0.81) 15. Nina O’Brien (+1.73) 17. Paula Moltzan (+1.81) Allie Resnick, DNF

Overall World Cup Standings 1. Mikaela Shiffrin – 1,026 2. Petra Vlhova – 1,009 3. Soffia Goggia – 769

World Cup Giant Slalom Standings 1. Sara Hector – 462 2. Tessa Worley – 367 3. Mikaela Shiffrin – 361

Shiffrin is not expected to participate in this weekend’s downhill and super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, the final World Cup stop before the Olympics.