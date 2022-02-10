Skieologians: A humble message from home for Mikaela

Mikaela Shiffrin sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

The now infamous image of a distraught Mikaela Shiffrin sitting slumped off to the side of the Olympic slalom course, head between legs, summoned a distinct memory in my own life where I sat similarly. Now, before I’m accused of narcissistically inserting myself into an Olympic narrative, bare with me. I’ll only briefly paint the picture of a 17-year old Ryan Sederquist wallowing in self-pity in the parking lot after a failed trumpet concerto performance with the same brush as our local star’s scene. There are obvious distinctions between the two of us, but also one significant similarity.

At some point in every life, no matter how prominent, there is a moment of being brought to the knees. While Mikaela Shiffrin has the unreasonable weight of athletic, marketing and historic Olympic expectations upon her — something only a few humans on earth could possibly relate to — her posturing after skiing out four gates into her best event is a starkly universal phenomenon. In those moments of — as Shiffrin stated — “questioning of everything,” the most foundational reckoning is one of identity. Ultimately, the uber-driven, world-class athletes face the same question we all do: is my identity dependent on outcome?

Even though my ‘moment’ occurred at a small midwestern high school in front of maybe 600 people— not the Olympic stage — I still failed to demonstrate maturity and selflessness. Shiffrin acknowledged her self-pity and even honored her chief rival, Petra Vlhova, whose win in an event Shiffrin is the all-time World Cup record holder must have added salt to an already open, festering wound.

What we did share, however, was a deep yearning for security. A hug from home. A reminder that nothing of eternal importance has really changed, despite what the results state. A reminder that I am still ‘me,’ even in the storm of disastrous defeat.

An enterprising journalist perhaps should have prodded the star local athlete, dissected their dilemma, and provided the community with click-bait quotes and specialized insight. It is my belief that in this moment, Shiffrin needs a word from us more than we need a word from her. Instead of leeching the remaining energy from our local hero with another media engagement, we’ll take the opportunity, from our humble pulpit, to preach a simple message:

Mikaela, you’ve got this, and we’ve got you. Even if you ski out of all five events, you’re still amazing … and not because of your untouchably stellar resume. We’ll still celebrate you here in Vail because you’re still you.

And that won’t ever change.