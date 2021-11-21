Vlhova nips Shiffrin again

Same place. Same event. Same results.

Petra Vlhova made it two-for-two with a flawless second run to win another Levi World Cup slalom event Sunday morning. Mikaela Shiffrin was right behind her rival, and Germany’s Lena Duerr rounded out the podium in third – the exact same podium as Saturday.

“Yes and I like Levi!” Vlhova said after the race to FIS media.

“I want to say thanks to my coach, my team, my family – without them I’m maybe not standing here.”

“I’m really happy – I don’t know what to say.”

Shiffrin’s first run was the second fastest overall, behind only Vlhova, but her second run was just the sixth fastest. A small hiccup 25 seconds into her second run, where the 26-year old failed to execute a clean right turn, losing control of her edges for a moment, caused her to lose what would end up being valuable time.

Shiffrin, who has now podiumed in 109 of her 195 World Cup starts, is tied for the overall World Cup points lead with Vlhova after Sunday’s result. Both sit at 260 points. Vlhova currently leads the slalom points list with 200 points to Shiffrin’s 160.

