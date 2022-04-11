World Cup roundup: Shiffrin hits the slopes in Norway

Mikaela Shiffrin poses with her overall crystal globe with Team Atomic at the World Cup Finals this March.

Harald Steiner/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin appears to be on the fast track to another big crystal globe. The 2022 World Cup overall champion posted video of her spring camp speed session in Norway on her social media channels last Friday.

The 27-year-old tech specialist may well be eager to continue her recent success in the speed events. At the World Cup Finals in Courchevel/Meribel, France, she earned her 74th World Cup victory in the downhill and placed second in the super-G, two results which essentially secured her a fourth overall crystal globe.

Since her season ended, Shiffrin has also been active on Instagram in supporting relief organizations working in Ukraine.

“Thank you to all of you for supporting the organizations that are doing important work on the ground and around the world to make a difference,” she posted earlier this week.

Owens out with shoulder and knee injuries

Kai Owens, who injured her shoulder in an Olympic training run fall before re-injuring it along with her knee in last month’s World Junior Championship singles event — ending her season — announced on social media that both injuries have sidelined her for the summer.

“Well shoot. I’m sad to be announcing that I no longer have an ACL or a labrum,” she stated on Instagram one week ago.

“I’m definitely super bummed to be out with a couple injuries, but I’m keeping my head up,” she continued.

“I’m very fortunate to be in great hands and to have such an amazing support circle. Although I had some high hopes for this summer and next winter, I’m feeling motivated to overcome this new challenge.”

Johnson hits the Back Bowls

2018 Olympic mogul star Tess Johnson has been unwinding from a long World Cup season by ripping through spring slush in Vail’s back bowls. On Sunday, she posted a video to Instagram of her flying down a run under a cloudless blue sky.

“Spread eagles and spring slush in the back at Vail, there’s nothin better,” she wrote.

Johnson also informed her followers that she will spend some of her summer coaching with Momentum Camps, two-time Olympian John Smart’s Blackcomb Glacier-based freeski, slopestyle and big mountain camp.

“I’ll be coaching session two — so stoked!” Johnson posted.

Radamus hops on Arc City Podcast

Giant slalom star River Radamus, who placed fourth in the event at the Beijing Olympics, hopped on the Arc City Podcast between competitions at last month’s U.S. Alpine Championships in Maine. He spoke with host and SSCV alumnus Jimmy Krupka about the role of media in ski racing, his source of motivation and future goals.

In explaining the merit of ski coverage, Radamus established a distinction between hard news reporting and opinion. “I think they both have their place and their value in attracting people to the sport and engaging with fans,” he said.

While Radamus acknowledged an inability to understand what high-profile stars like his teammate, Mikaela Shiffrin — who was regularly criticized from members of the media during the Olympics — go through, he maintained a belief that journalists should be able to call it like they see it.

“It’s important they stay free and able to say what they want as long as it’s fair and justified,” he said.

“As an athlete I feel like it’s my job to not pay to much mind and when criticism is valid and I come up short, be able to step up and respond to the media.”

In terms of his recent successes, Radamus, who finished ranked 15th in the overall giant slalom standings, declared a dichotomy of not overvaluing any one race but also recognizing the gravity of moments on the biggest stages.

“I like to have respect for the moment, realizing I only get this chance one time … but I don’t want it to overwhelm me,” he said. In regards to his Olympic wooden spoon and future goals, Radamus gave a unique look into his motivational narrative, bringing the audience to the 2019 Adelboden giant slalom. After run no. 1, he was 24th.

“I had that huge sigh of relief like ‘Oh finally, I made it.’ It was like a monkey on your back I finally washed off,” he recalled. After celebrating in the finish area, ensuing athletes proceeded to bump the American out of the top-30 — canceling an opportunity for a second run and World Cup points — by 0.02 seconds.

“I thought that I’d finally got it, and then I didn’t get it. That memory is indelibly scratched in my head,” he said.

Radamus hung a photo of the result sheet in front of his lifting rack at home and made it his computer lock screen as well.

“I used it as motivation always — remind myself why I do it, what the margins are,” he stated.

“I used it to drive me. Like, I never want to feel that way again.”

At Beijing, he found his new screensaver.

Hanging out by the Olympic giant slalom podium, Radamus snapped a photo of the athletes who’d finished in front of him celebrating the achievement of their lifelong goal.

“And I decided that day I wanted to change the lock screen to that,” he told Krupka.

“I was that close to tasting what that feels like. I saw the joy and the happiness that those guys had and the reward for all the work they’ve put in over 25 years, and I was like, ‘God I want that so bad.’”

Radamus ended the discussion talking about ARCO, a foundation he hopes will premiere this summer to help address the cost issue inherent to ski racing.

“Naturally, this sport has to be really expensive, but it doesn’t need to be this expensive or prohibitive,” he said.

Radamus hopes to use his platform to bring in a “diverse crowd,” one he says already “lives in the ski valleys in the U.S. and doesn’t pick it (skiing) up.” He plans on offering direct grants to athletes whose clubs show evidence of financial support as well.

“The reason I do that is because I feel like I need to help to put the onus on the programs themselves to support these athletes as well,” he argued.

“I feel like they are capable of stepping in and stepping up a bit more to make sure the sport is more affordable to the athletes that participate and need it.”

River Radamus competes in the slalom race at the U.S. Alpine Championships on March 29 in Carrabassett Valley, Maine.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP photo

His goal is to destigmatize the notoriously prohibitive nature of the sport’s cost.

“If we are able to get these clubs to engage in this way and work really hard on the price component, then people in the community will be able to say, ‘Wow, maybe this sport is doable for us, maybe we can send our kids into this program,’” he said.

“There’s a lot of people that miss the net completely because they never give the sport a chance because of the cost.”