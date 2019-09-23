Mikaela Shiffrin’s signature Oakley goggles now available

On Monday, Mikaela Shiffrin announced in an Instagram story that her signature goggles from Oakley are now available.

The Flight Deck XM Mikaela Shiffrin Snow Goggle costs $210 online and features Prizm Snow Sapphire Iridium lenses, inspired by the Northern Lights.

In her Insta story, Shiffrin shared a “fun fact.”

“Seeing the Northern Lights has been on my bucket list since I saw Balto when I was 3 and a few years ago I actually saw them in Finland,” she wrote.

The 2019-20 World Cup ski season kicks off in October, when Shiffrin will be defending the overall title.

